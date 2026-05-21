and fund management cost.



Body colors

- Boost Violet Pearl (Honda original new color) *1

- Platinum White Pearl *1

- Charge Yellow *1

- Luminous Gray *1

- Crystal Black Pearl

- Boost Violet Pearl & Black (Two-tone color) *2

- Platinum White Pearl & Black (Two-tone color) *2

- Charge Yellow & Black (Two-tone color) *2

- Luminous Gray & Black (Two-tone color) *2



*1 There is an additional charge of 33,000 yen (30,000 yen excluding 10% consumption tax)

*2 There is an additional charge of 104,500 yen (95,000 yen excluding 10% consumption tax)



Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd



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TOKYO, Japan, May 21, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) will begin sales in Japan tomorrow (April 22, 2026) of the Honda Super-ONE, a new compact EV model.Under the grand concept defined as "e: Dash BOOSTER," the Super-ONE was developed as a compact EV designed to transform everyday mobility into an exciting and uplifting experience. Based on the Honda N-ONE e:, the Super-ONE is built with a dedicated chassis with a vehicle width that is wider than N-ONE e:, and adopts a variety of features that make the in-vehicle experience more enjoyable for customers.The name "Super-ONE" represents the aspiration of Honda to create a vehicle that transcends conventional norms for EVs and standards of mini-vehicles ("super") and delivers customer value unique only to Honda ("one and only").In addition to excellent environmental performance and everyday usability, the Super-ONE will deliver an exciting and uplifting driving experience by combining the "joy of driving" enabled by the sporty driving characteristics unique to compact EVs, with sensory experiences that stimulate all of the driver's senses, including visual and auditory senses.Honda is now adding the Super-ONE as a model with enhanced value derived from its "fun" characteristics to its EV lineup that includes the N-VAN e: commercial-use mini-EV, the N-ONE e: mini-EV, and the all-new Insight crossover passenger EV. Moreover, Honda will continue to expand its EV lineup in line with the needs of the customers in Japan, including the scheduled launch of an EV variation of the popular N-BOX in 2028.Key features of the Super-ONEDesignAs key feature of the exterior design, the blister fenders encasing the wide tires emphasize a low and wide stance, expressing a sense of dynamic driving. Moreover, the aerodynamic design developed exclusively for this model, inducing front and rear air ducts, combines practical features that support excellent driving performance, with functional beauty.For the interior, the sports seats designed exclusively for this model feature the asymmetric layout of blue surface material, adding a sense of playfulness, and the horizontal orientation of the instrument panel realizes a clear field of vision which will enable the driver to focus more on driving.PackagingBased on the N-ONE e: platform, which realized a surprisingly spacious cabin that defies its compact exterior, the tread was widened by 10 mm, resulting in further enhanced handling performance. The Super-ONE inherits the dive-down and tip-up mechanism of rear seats from the N Series, delivering both the spatial value of the vehicle and fun driving experience at a high level.DynamicsFeaturing a lightest-in-class*1 vehicle weight of 1,090 kg, a wide tread of 1,345 mm and wide, large-diameter tires, the Super-ONE achieves excellent handling with high stability even during cornering and at high-speed driving. In addition, five drive modes - ECON, CITY, NORMAL, SPORT, and BOOST - are available, enabling the driver to select according to their preference. In the CITY mode, the driver can use the Single Pedal Control (One-pedal Driving)*2 function which enables the driver to accelerate, decelerate and even bring the vehicle to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal.*1 Honda internal research as of May 2026.*2 The Single Pedal Control (also known as One-pedal Driving) is a driver-assistive function; therefore, there is a limit to the capability of the system. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of the system and drive safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings and using brake pedal as needed.Power unitThe adoption of a compact e-Axle and a slim, high-capacity battery enhances the spatial value of the Super-ONE. The BOOST Mode developed exclusively for this model increases the maximum power output from 47kW of the NORMAL Modes to 70kW to enable the power unit to fully unleash its performance potential to realize powerful and sharp acceleration.Moreover, by synchronizing the simulated 7-speed transmission that reproduces the gearshift feel of a traditional multi-gear transmission and the Active Sound Control system that produces and plays a powerful, "virtual" engine sound inside the cabin in accordance with driver input through the accelerator, the Super-ONE enables the driver to enjoy the feeling as if driving an engine-powered sporty vehicle, while offering the advantage of an EV. In addition to enhanced output and sound effects, visual excitement is also created through LED instrument panel line illumination on the front passenger side and a triple-meter display that changes from blue to purple when BOOST Mode is activated.The Super-ONE realizes a range per charge of 274 km (170 miles)*3 in WLTC mode*4, and a charging time of approximately 4.5 hours*5 with regular charging and approximately 30 minutes*6 with fast charging, reducing the stress of waiting for a charge.Furthermore, with the use of the Honda Power Supply Connector*7, an external AC power output device, the Super-ONE can output electricity of up to 1,500W, which can be utilized to use electric appliances away from home and/or as a backup power source in case of emergency.*3 The range per charge is measured under the specified test conditions. The range may vary significantly depending on the usage environment (weather, traffic congestion, etc.) and driving style (sudden acceleration, use of air conditioning, etc.) of each customer.*4 WLTC (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicle Test Cycles) mode is an internationally standardized driving mode consisting of city, suburban and highway driving modes, with time allocated according to average use time.*5 Approximate time it takes to fully charge the battery from the time the low charge warning light comes on using a standard charger with output of more than 6kW.*6 Approximate time it takes to charge the battery to 80% from the time the low charge warning light comes on using a fast charger with output of more than 50kW (The charging time may be longer especially in summer and winter).*7 Dealer optionOther featuresThe Super-ONE became the first Honda compact model in Japan to be equipped with the Bose*3 Premium Sound System as standard equipment. The system was developed jointly with BOSE Corporation, adopting the Bose original Dynamic Speed Compensation technology. The system includes eight speakers including a 13.1-liter high-capacity subwoofer installed in the cargo area and delivers well-balanced and high-quality sounds - from powerful deep bass to clear highs - and delivers an immersive audio experience.Moreover, the Super-ONE is equipped with a 9-inch Honda CONNECT display with Google*9 as standard equipment. In addition to supporting a wide range of services offered through Honda Total Care Premium, the system enables seamless use of a variety of applications, including Google Maps*9, between the Super-ONE and the user's smartphone.*8 Bose is a trademark of Bose Corporation based in the U.S.*9 Google, Google Maps, Google Play and other marks are trademarks of Google LLCHonda SENSING*10(standard equipment)List of Honda SENSING functions available for the all-new Insight1) Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)2) Lead Car Departure Notification System3) Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System4) Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System5) Traffic Sign Recognition6) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow7) Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)8) Traffic Jam Assist9) Auto High Beam Headlights10) Collision Mitigation Throttle Control*1111) Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control*1112) Low Speed Brake Function*1113) Unintended Acceleration Mitigation*1214) Parking Sensor System*10 Honda SENSING functions are intended to assist the driver: therefore, there is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of the individual functions of Honda SENSING. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of any Honda SENSING function and drive safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings. For more information about Honda SENSING, please visit the Honda website: https://global.honda/en/tech/Safety_and_driver-assistive_technologies_Honda_SENSING/*11 The three functions - Collision Mitigation Throttle Control, Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control and Low Speed Brake Function - are collectively called Low Speed Braking Control.*12 The factory default setting for the function is off. Turning on this function requires a separate setting using special equipment available at Honda dealers. A separate setup fee (dealer option) is required.Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) in JapanModel: Super-ONEDrive: FFMax # of occupants: 4Price including 10% consumption tax: 3,390,200 yen* The above prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (including 10% consumption tax) and are for reference only.* Sales prices are determined independently by each sales company.* Prices do not include insurance premium, taxes (excluding consumption tax) and cost related to vehicle registrations.* Based on the automobile recycling law, a separate recycling charge will be necessary. Please contact the sales company for more details.* The recycling charge includes a recycling deposit