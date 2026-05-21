New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - The Flyover, a growing multimedia news company designed for busy readers looking to stay informed, announced the close of a Regulation CF retail capital raise, raising $5.1 million and adding 3,708 retail investors to its cap table. The raise received significant interest from The Flyover's 4 million daily readers, turning the company's readers into aligned investors.

Following this raise, which had an average investment of $1,365, The Floyover's cap table is now made up almost entirely of people who were Flyover readers before they were Flyover owners.

The Flyover ran the offering using DealMaker's white-labeled platform rather than routing investors through a marketplace. This gave the company full ownership of its investor data and the community backing it.

"Our investors are more engaged than ever. We hear from them constantly: new ideas, honest feedback, encouragement, and the occasional correction. Having 3,700 investors who are also daily readers is like having the world's most invested focus group. They don't just want us to succeed; they have a stake in it."

Guy Short, Founder, The Flyover

The retail capital structure aligns capital with The Flyover's long-term outlook, allowing the company to keep growing its readership toward 5 million daily readers, launching expanded state editions, and providing new distribution channels including its podcast and a forthcoming text messaging product.

"Retail capital is strategic capital. Nowhere is that clearer than media. Every subscriber who becomes an investor on DealMaker turns into an advocate, a marketer, and a permanent stakeholder in the brand. Flyover built that relationship the way it should be built: with real ownership on the other side."

Rebecca Kacaba, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DealMaker

The Flyover's work to date has delivered two milestones: profitability inside its first two years and revenue growth from $63,000 in February 2024 to $423,000 in February 2025. The company now operates a profitable, diversified business spanning newsletters, podcasts (now drawing more than 1 million monthly listens), direct-sold advertising, and state editions in Florida, Ohio, Texas, and beyond.

The Flyover's raise reflects a growing pattern of audience-led companies using retail investment structures to convert engaged communities into long-term ownership.

About The Flyover

The Flyover is an independent news media company delivering fact-first, no-spin reporting to more than 4.7 million daily readers across the United States, with state editions in Florida, Ohio, Texas, California and beyond. Founded in February 2023 by Guy Short and Jacob Leis, The Flyover reached profitability inside two years and operates a profitable, diversified business spanning newsletters, podcasts, and direct-sold advertising. Learn more at www.jointheflyover.com.

About DealMaker

DealMaker is the leading investment technology platform built for companies raising capital from retail investors. With a suite of tools spanning Regulation CF, Regulation A+, and other exempt offering structures, DealMaker helps issuers raise capital online. For more information, visit dealmaker.tech.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298300

Source: DealMaker