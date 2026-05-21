Beyond the Connection: Exalate Marks 15-Year Milestone as AI Agents Turn Integration Into a Governance Priority

The Belgian integration company - 26% YoY revenue growth, 2,500+ customers across 85 countries, more than 40% of revenue from the U.S. - marks 15 years as AI agents make ungoverned integration a real-time operational risk.

Fifteen years since its founding journey began, Exalate synchronizes work across Jira, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Azure DevOps, Zendesk, Freshservice, Asana and more

Revenue has grown 26% year-over-year; more than 40% of revenue comes from the U.S. market

2,500+ customers across 85 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global partners

As AI agents enter enterprise workflows, ungoverned integration is shifting from a technical risk to a real-time operational consequence

ANTWERP, BELGIUM / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Exalate, a global provider of real-time, two-way integration across enterprise systems, marked 15 years of operations by naming the governance gap AI agents are turning from a technical risk into a real-time enterprise consequence.

Exalate synchronizes work across systems such as Jira, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Azure DevOps, Zendesk, Freshservice, and others. It is used by enterprises, managed service providers, software teams, IT service organizations, and cross-company networks to keep work moving across different tools, workflows, and company boundaries while each side maintains control over its own data, rules, and processes.

That control is becoming more urgent as AI agents begin to act inside enterprise workflows. Faster automation raises the cost of weak integration governance: incomplete context, broken sync logic, or uncontrolled data movement can spread across systems before teams have time to intervene.

"The governance gap in enterprise integration isn't new. What's new is the consequence," said Francis Martens, co-founder and CEO of Exalate. "Agents are already acting across enterprise workflows, and companies need to know exactly what moves, where it goes, who controls it, and what happens when something changes. Connectivity alone is not enough. Governed integration is what keeps speed from turning into chaos."

Exalate, which serves more than 2,500 customers and reports over 40% of its revenue from the U.S. market, is meeting this challenge with a script-based synchronization engine refined through complex integration scenarios, paired with proprietary, context-aware AI.

Exalate's product direction has been shaped by the integration problems where failure is most visible and costly: incident escalation, missed-ticket prevention, cross-company collaboration, migrations and coexistence, M&A workflow consolidation, MSP-scale environments, regulated data boundaries, and long-running partner networks.

Exalate's scripting engine gives teams the flexibility and control of a custom integration, while Aida, Exalate's own AI assistant built into the product experience, makes complex sync work faster to plan, configure, test, and troubleshoot in context. Teams get the best of both worlds: adaptable integration logic for complex workflows, with AI-assisted guidance that stays reviewable, permission-aware, and under their control.

By reducing setup friction while maintaining an ISO 27001-certified core, Exalate bridges the gap between AI-driven innovation and enterprise-grade reliability.

About Exalate

Exalate provides real-time, two-way synchronization across tools, teams, and companies. Built for complex ITSM, DevOps, migration, MSP, and cross-company collaboration scenarios, Exalate helps organizations connect systems while keeping control over their own data, workflows, and business rules. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, with global hubs in Spain, Costa Rica, India, Vietnam, the U.S., and Canada. Exalate is ISO 27001 certified and has been recognized in the Main Software 50 Benelux. Its broader Atlassian Marketplace product ecosystem includes Table Grid and Visionade.

Media contact: pr@exalate.com

SOURCE: Exalate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/beyond-the-connection-exalate-marks-15-year-milestone-as-ai-agent-1169288