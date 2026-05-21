US-DATA Expands Global Data Annotation Services for AI, Computer Vision and Machine Learning Projects

US-DATA helps companies turn raw images, videos, audio and text into high-quality datasets for training, testing and improving AI models.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / US-DATA, a data annotation company specializing in machine learning and computer vision projects, announces the expansion of its international data labeling services for companies developing AI products, automation systems, neural networks and industry-specific machine learning models.

As artificial intelligence becomes a core part of business infrastructure, the quality of training data is now one of the most important factors behind model performance. US-DATA focuses on this critical layer of AI development: transforming raw, unstructured data into accurate, consistent and model-ready datasets.

The company provides a full data preparation cycle - from source data collection and structuring to annotation, quality control and delivery in the required training format. Its services cover image annotation, video annotation, text annotation, NLP labeling, classification, segmentation, bounding boxes, polygons, cuboids and other annotation formats used in modern computer vision and machine learning workflows.

"AI models do not become accurate by themselves. Behind every reliable model, there is a carefully prepared dataset," said a US-DATA representative. "Our role is to make sure that companies receive clean, consistent and production-ready training data, so their machine learning teams can focus on model development instead of fixing annotation errors."

Data Annotation Built for Real AI Workflows

US-DATA works with companies that need scalable and reliable AI data labeling services for practical business tasks. The team combines experienced annotators with machine learning specialists, which allows the company to approach annotation not as a mechanical task, but as an essential part of the model training pipeline.

The company's workflow includes:

data collection and preparation;

annotation guideline development;

manual and assisted data labeling;

multi-step quality assurance;

consistency checks;

dataset export in machine learning formats;

delivery of model-ready data for training and testing.

US-DATA supports formats commonly used in AI development, including COCO, YOLO, CVAT and other project-specific formats. This helps clients reduce additional preprocessing work and integrate datasets directly into their existing ML pipelines.

Case Experience Across Computer Vision, NLP and Industry-Specific AI

US-DATA has experience with projects involving different types of data, including images, video, audio and text. The company's work is especially relevant for industries where AI models need to interpret visual or textual information with high precision.

Typical use cases include:

Real estate AI and visual property assessment

US-DATA has worked on large-scale image annotation tasks for real estate and proptech projects, where AI models need to evaluate property photos, identify visual features, classify interior conditions and improve automated decision-making based on image data.

Computer vision for object detection and segmentation

The company provides annotation for object detection, segmentation, polygons, bounding boxes and complex labeling tasks. These datasets can be used for models in retail, logistics, construction, smart city systems, security, manufacturing and other industries.

NLP and text annotation

US-DATA also supports text classification, tagging and NLP annotation projects for companies developing language models, search systems, recommendation engines, moderation tools and automation products.

Video and audio annotation

For projects that require time-based data labeling, US-DATA works with video and audio materials, helping teams prepare structured datasets for recognition, classification and behavioral analysis tasks.

Why Data Quality Matters for AI Performance

Many AI projects fail not because of weak algorithms, but because of poor-quality training data. Inconsistent labels, unclear guidelines, missing objects, incorrect categories and low-quality dataset structure can reduce model accuracy and increase development costs.

US-DATA addresses this problem through a quality-first annotation process. Each project is adapted to the client's technical requirements, dataset structure and business goal. Instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach, the company builds annotation logic around the model's intended use.

This approach is especially important for companies working with:

computer vision models;

machine learning automation;

AI-powered analytics;

visual recognition systems;

dataset preparation for neural networks;

NLP and text processing;

image, video and audio classification.

Online Tools and Transparent Project Management

In addition to annotation services, US-DATA offers tools for working with datasets and annotation formats. The company's website includes an online cost calculator where clients can estimate annotation costs by selecting project parameters such as annotation type, number of images, number of classes and complexity level.

US-DATA also provides a client cabinet for managing annotation tasks, requesting estimates and tracking project progress. This helps reduce unnecessary communication and gives clients a clearer view of the annotation workflow.

About US-DATA

US-DATA is a data annotation company helping businesses prepare high-quality datasets for machine learning, computer vision, NLP and AI projects. The company works with images, video, audio and text, providing services such as bounding box annotation, segmentation, polygons, classification, tagging, NLP annotation and dataset preparation.

US-DATA combines expert annotators, machine learning specialists, its own annotation platform and multi-level quality control to deliver structured datasets ready for AI model training.

Media Contact

US-DATA

Email: sale@usdataml.com

Website: https://usdataml.com/en/

SOURCE: US-DATA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/us-data-expands-global-data-annotation-services-for-ai-computer-v-1168383