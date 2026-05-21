Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon Launches Buy 2, Get 1 Free Golf Ball Promotion

It's Good When It's Srixon

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Just in time for peak golf season, Srixon is making it easier for every player to find their ball and stock up on it. From May 21 through June 21, golfers can take advantage of a Buy 2, Get 1 Free offer across the entire lineup of Srixon golf balls, reinforcing one simple truth: "It's Good When It's Srixon."

Whether chasing tour-level performance, all-around consistency, or maximum distance and durability, Srixon designs golf balls for every type of player. This promotion gives golfers the chance to play what fits their game best, now with added value built in.

Performance for Every Player

Srixon's growing presence on professional tours continue to validate the performance of its products at the highest level. But what's driving even more momentum is how that performance translates across the full lineup, giving golfers of all skill levels a ball they can trust.

From seasoned competitors to weekend players, more golfers are turning to Srixon for feel, consistency, and confidence on every shot.

"We built our golf ball lineup so every player, no matter their skill level or playing style, can find something that truly fits their game," said Jake Donahue, Product Management Specialist at Srixon. "This promotion highlights Srixon's versatile catalog, while making it easier for players to find the best option for their game and giving them a chance to experience that performance firsthand."

The Details

Limited time offer from May 21, 2026, to June 21, 2026, while supplies last. At participating authorized dealers only. Valid only on full-price dozens of same model/SKU. Free dozen must be the same as model/SKU purchased. Limit of two free redemptions per customer. Excludes Marathon models and Limited Edition 24 packs.

With trusted performance, tour validation, and options for every swing, Srixon continues to deliver golf balls built for how real players play the game, now with even more reason to tee one up.

To shop Srixon's full golf ball lineup, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon or your local authorized retailer.

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/srixon-launches-buy-2-get-1-free-golf-ball-promotion-1169290