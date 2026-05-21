New integration brings generative AI interactions into full compliance visibility-allowing Smarsh to supervise and detect risk within existing workflows

As generative AI adoption accelerates across organizations, it is creating a new and urgent challenge for compliance: how to capture, supervise, and govern AI-driven communications at scale.

Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, today announced it is integrating with the Claude Compliance API-enabling customers to capture and manage Claude Enterprise interactions directly within Smarsh Capture. The integration brings AI-generated conversations, prompts, and activity into existing compliance workflows-eliminating blind spots and enabling confident, compliant AI adoption.

Closing the AI Compliance Gap

As AI becomes embedded in everyday workflows, prompts, files, and system events can be considered part of official communications records-creating new regulatory and operational risks. Compliance teams must rapidly extend governance and oversight to AI-driven communications without slowing innovation or introducing gaps.

"Organizations want to move quickly with AI, but they can't afford to do so without proper governance," said Goutam Nadella, Chief Strategy Officer at Smarsh. "This integration enables our customers to adopt tools like Claude Enterprise while maintaining the transparency, control, and compliance required in regulated industries."

By bringing Claude Enterprise into its platform alongside 100+ communication channels, Smarsh provides a unified view of both human and AI-generated communications-transforming compliance from reactive oversight into proactive intelligence. This builds upon Smarsh's early leadership in capturing and governing emerging AI communication channels.

Ensuring Compliance Across Claude Enterprise Workflows

Smarsh Capture for Claude Enterprise delivers visibility across AI-driven workflows, enabling organizations to:

Capture complete interactions: Ingest text, and files, along with key activity such as files and artifacts generated by Claude, deleted messages, archived conversations

Ingest text, and files, along with key activity such as files and artifacts generated by Claude, deleted messages, archived conversations Maintain audit-ready records: Preserve data in the archive to support regulatory inquiries with confidence

Preserve data in the archive to support regulatory inquiries with confidence Detect risk earlier: Identify emerging risk patterns and behavioral signals across AI usage

Identify emerging risk patterns and behavioral signals across AI usage Understand AI impact: Gain insight into how AI-generated outputs influence decisions and operations

Powered by the Claude Compliance API, the integration provides direct access to Claude Enterprise conversation data and activity logs, bringing them into Smarsh's unified platform for capture, supervision, and analytics.

With this launch, Smarsh continues to expand its leadership in AI-powered compliance-enabling organizations to innovate with generative AI while maintaining the highest standards of governance, control, and trust.

About Smarsh

Smarsh empowers organizations to move from reactive oversight to proactive foresight by unlocking intelligence within their digital communications. Through a cloud-native, AI-powered platform for capture, archiving, and oversight, Smarsh enables regulated enterprises to identify regulatory, reputational, and operational risks early-before they escalate into financial loss or public exposure.

Trusted by a global client base-including 18 of the top 20 banks across North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as leading brokerage firms, insurers, RIAs, and government agencies-Smarsh is a critical partner in navigating today's complex communications landscape. To learn more about the future of communications intelligence, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems, including Claude, an AI assistant focused on safety and helpfulness. Claude Enterprise gives every employee access to chat, Claude Code, and Cowork empowering teams across the organization to work faster, produce better outcomes, and tackle more complex challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521268183/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Ratika Sadana

ratika.sadana@smarsh.com