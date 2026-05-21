Farris Benefit Group Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Houston

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Farris Benefit Group, LLC has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Group Benefit Broker category for Houston for the second year in a row. This recognition reflects the company's growing reputation for client-focused service, attention to detail, and commitment to helping individuals and businesses navigate complex insurance decisions.

Founded by Matthew Farris, Farris Benefit Group has been serving clients since 2019 with a personalized approach to benefits and insurance planning. The firm supports a wide range of needs, including life insurance, group health insurance for companies, Medicare coverage, and health plans for families and individuals. By offering guidance across multiple areas of coverage, the company provides clients with clarity and confidence in their choices.

"At Farris Benefit Group, our goal is to make the process of selecting the right coverage simple and approachable for every client," said Matthew Farris, Founder of Farris Benefit Group. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful recognition of the relationships we've built and the trust our clients place in us."

Matthew Farris is known for his hands-on approach and dedication to service. His focus on understanding each client's unique situation allows him to recommend tailored solutions that align with both short-term needs and long-term goals. This personalized service model has helped distinguish Farris Benefit Group in a competitive industry.

As healthcare and insurance options continue to evolve, individuals and businesses are placing greater importance on working with knowledgeable advisors who can guide them through available choices. Farris Benefit Group plays a key role in helping clients compare options, understand coverage details, and make informed decisions that support their financial and personal well-being.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Farris Benefit Group's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its commitment to service and its impact within the Houston community.

About Farris Benefit Group, LLC

Farris Benefit Group, LLC is a Houston-based insurance and benefits brokerage specializing in life insurance, group health insurance, Medicare, and health coverage for individuals and families. Founded by Matthew Farris, the company is known for its client-first approach, attention to detail, and commitment to helping clients find coverage solutions tailored to their needs. For more information, visit www.farrisbenefitgroup.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/farris-benefit-group-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-in-houston-1169401