Anderson Family Vision Care Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Opticians and Optometrist in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Anderson Family Vision Care has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Opticians/Optometrists category for Winnipeg. This honoured recognizes the clinic's longstanding commitment to delivering personalized, innovative, and compassionate eye care to the community.

Since 1976, Anderson Family Vision Care has built a trusted reputation as a provider of comprehensive vision care services. With decades of experience, the clinic continues to enhance patients' quality of life through advanced technology, individualized treatment, and a patient-first approach.

The clinic offers a full spectrum of eye care services, including comprehensive eye exams, state-of-the-art diagnostics, and customized vision solutions tailored to each patient's unique needs. By staying at the forefront of advancements in optometry, Anderson Family Vision Care ensures accurate diagnoses and effective treatments that support long-term eye health.

"We are honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award," said the team at Anderson Family Vision Care. "Since 1976, we have been dedicated to providing personalized, innovative, and compassionate care to our valued patients. This recognition reflects their trust and loyalty and motivates us to continue delivering excellence. Thank you for choosing us as your partner in achieving clearer vision and lifelong eye health."

A cornerstone of the clinic's success is its focus on building lasting relationships with patients. By taking the time to understand individual concerns and vision goals, the team delivers care that is both effective and highly personalized. This approach has fostered a loyal patient base and a strong word-of-mouth reputation throughout Winnipeg.

In addition to clinical excellence, Anderson Family Vision Care is committed to creating a welcoming and supportive environment where patients feel comfortable and confident in their care. Attention to detail and genuine compassion ensure that every visit is a positive experience.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are assessed within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights Anderson Family Vision Care's dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.

As advancements in eye care continue to evolve, Anderson Family Vision Care remains committed to integrating new technologies while preserving the personalized service that has defined its success for nearly five decades. The clinic is well-positioned to continue providing trusted, high-quality care for years to come.

About Anderson Family Vision Care

Anderson Family Vision Care is a Winnipeg-based optometry clinic established in 1976. The clinic provides comprehensive eye care services, including advanced diagnostics and personalized vision solutions, with a focus on improving patient quality of life. Known for its compassionate, patient-centred approach, Anderson Family Vision Care combines experience, innovation, and care to deliver exceptional eye health services. Learn more at www.andersonvisioncare.ca

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anderson-family-vision-care-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-a-1169403