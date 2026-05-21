Engineering News-Record: Groundbreaking Women in Construction Returns to San Diego to Advance Innovation, Career Growth and Industry Connection

ENR's premier conference brings together construction professionals nationwide for three days of actionable insights, high-impact networking and leadership skill building

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Groundbreaking Women in Construction (GWIC) returns June 14-16 to San Diego, convening professionals from across the U.S. construction industry for a focused experience built around leadership skill building, career growth and real solutions to meet emerging workforce development gaps.

Designed for women in roles from project manager and field leader to engineering administrator and C-suite executive, GWIC delivers a curated agenda that addresses today's most pressing industry challenges while creating space for meaningful connection so critical to business success. San Diego has been a proven host city for GWIC, with a setting that enhances opportunities to connect and collaborate.

The event has been produced for more than two decades by ENR, the industry's leading construction magazine and multi-platform information provider for Peckar & Abramson, one of the sector's largest law firms.

"The GWIC conference is unique. The deep experience and innovative ideas of the event's dynamic and inspiring speakers generate an extraordinary level of energy and excitement from attendees each year," says Mindy Gentile, a conference founder and Of Counsel at P&A. "Since our first conference in 2003, we have engaged in meaningful dialogue about issues impacting industry employers and the men and women they hire. Our goal has always been to be a driver of change."

A Program Built for Real Impact

Sessions are designed to move beyond theory, equipping attendees with tools they can apply immediately on the job, including retention strategies, operational excellence and leadership in using AI and emerging tech tools. GWIC brings together a high-caliber speaker lineup and a community of professionals navigating similar challenges.

Why Attend GWIC

Gain practical strategies you can implement in your own workplace

Expand your professional network with industry peers

Stay current on trends shaping construction leadership, policy and technology

Learn how to strengthen teams, boost recruitment and drive performance

Backed by ENR's editorial expertise and Peckar & Abramson's reputation and their combined long-standing industry relationships, GWIC delivers programming designed for long-term value.

2026 Agenda Spotlight: Where Leadership Takes Shape

Kick off GWIC this year with sessions designed to inspire personal growth, career momentum and actionable solutions in your own workplace from day one.

Among the many sessions not to miss are:

Woman Rising-Building Power and Influence in Construction

Hear the dynamic story of Emily Cohen's journey to CEO of one of California's largest contractor groups, driving billions in investment in a high-stakes, competitive sector.

Culture, Talent and the Future of Construction

A panel of leading firm C-suite execs share what strong, inclusive culture looks like in practice and what kind of leadership the next era of construction will require.

Girl Scout Partnerships Power the Next Generation

See how collaboration can build future leaders and strengthen workforce pipelines.

The Boss Shift

Learn how to foster psychological safety, reduce stigma and improve team performance.

Own Your Wins: Get the Recognition You've Earned

Through the powerful metaphor of stepping "from behind the door," attendees will discover how to break free from the "invisible achievement trap."

"This year's GWIC agenda is one of our most dynamic ever, reflecting both the unique pressures the industry now faces but also the amazing opportunities ahead for the next generation of industry leaders," says ENR Editor-in-Chief Scott Blair. "We invite you to explore the agenda, secure your place in San Diego and share your own insights with our speakers and your peers to build lasting professional relationships."

Register now at GWICconf.com to join the industry's leading women in construction.

About Groundbreaking Women in Construction (GWIC)

Groundbreaking Women in Construction is ENR's premier leadership conference dedicated to advancing women across all roles in the construction industry. Now in its 23rd year, GWIC brings together professionals from the field to the C-suite to share knowledge, build connections and develop strategies that strengthen careers and organizations.

Current GWIC 2026 Sponsors Include: Granite Construction • Turner Construction Co. • American Global • Haskell • PCL Construction • PENTA Building Group • Primoris Services Corp. • Autodesk • Balfour Beatty • Clayco • Halmar International • HKA • Milwaukee Tool • Mortenson Construction • National Center for Construction Education and Research • Walsh

About Engineering News-Record (ENR)

Engineering News-Record is the leading global provider of news, analysis and data for the AEC industry, fostering excellence in design, construction and innovation.

More Information

For partnership opportunities or inquiries about Groundbreaking Women in Construction, please contact:

Andrea Pinyan

Event Manager, Groundbreaking Women in Construction

248-550-4044

pinyana@bnpmedia.com

SOURCE: Engineering News-Record

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/groundbreaking-women-in-construction-returns-to-san-diego-to-advance-in-1169166