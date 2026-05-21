Regulatory News:

The Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) shareholders was held today in Paris, chaired by Mr. Moulay Hafid Elalamy, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting approved all resolutions, including:

the statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2025;

a dividend of €4.50 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for May 26, 2026, and payment date on May 28, 2026;

the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to enable the company to repurchase its own shares;

resolutions concerning the composition of the Board of Directors, including the ratification of the provisional appointments of Ms. Sheikha Hanadi Al-Thani, Ms. Ingrid Johnson, Mr. Jorge Amar and Mr. Thomas Mackenbrock, and the appointment of Mr. Moulay Mhamed Elalamy as directors;

the remuneration of corporate officers as well as the remuneration policies for 2026.

The approval of all resolutions proposed at this Meeting reflects TP shareholders' support for the Future Forward strategy and the governance established to implement it.

The Board of Directors that met after the Shareholders' Meeting decided to appoint Ms. Sheikha Hanadi Al-Thani as Lead-Independent Director.

The voting results for the resolutions will soon be available on TP's website (www.tp.com Investors General Meetings).

About TP Group

TP is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com

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Contacts:

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

PRESS RELATIONS

Global

Simon Zaks

TP Group

Tel: +33 6 72 98 32 37

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis Laurent Poinsot

IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Nicole Miller

TP Group

Tel: 1 629-899-0675

tppublicaffairs@teleperformance.com