Poland, Warsaw--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Nutraway Science, a Poland-based producer of functional mushroom extracts and adaptogenic ingredients, announced the international expansion of its Lion's Mane mushroom extract (Hericium erinaceus) product line as global demand for cognitive wellness, brain health, and preventive wellness solutions continues to grow.

Nutraway Science

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Over the past few years, Lion's Mane mushroom extract has gained significant attention among consumers interested in focus, mental clarity, memory support, and healthy aging. As conversations around stress, burnout, digital fatigue, and long-term brain health become more common, interest in functional mushroom extracts and nootropic ingredients has expanded well beyond niche wellness communities.

Researchers continue studying naturally occurring compounds found in Lion's Mane, including hericenones and erinacines, for their potential relationship with nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein involved in the maintenance and regeneration of neurons. Early studies have also explored the mushroom's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in relation to oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and cognitive function.

While Lion's Mane is not approved as a treatment or cure for neurological diseases, growing scientific interest and increasing consumer awareness have helped position Hericium erinaceus as one of the fastest-growing ingredients within the global functional mushroom extract category.

For Nutraway Science, the expansion reflects several years of gradual growth and relationship-building across Europe and international markets.

Founded four years ago as a small startup, the company has focused on building its reputation through transparency, quality control, and close collaboration with wellness brands, formulators, and research-oriented partners rather than pursuing large-scale mass production.

"We started Nutraway with a simple idea," said Oliver Mathew, CEO of Nutraway Science. "There are many mushroom products on the market, but we felt there was still room for a company that combines scientific thinking with a more honest and holistic approach to wellness. We wanted to focus on quality first and grow naturally from there."

The company produces EU organic-certified functional mushroom extracts using science-based extraction methods, including ultrasonic-assisted extraction technology designed to help preserve bioactive compounds while maintaining consistency between batches. Nutraway Science works with fruiting bodies only and places strong emphasis on analytical testing, traceability, and standardized production practices.

At the same time, the company says it does not view wellness purely through a laboratory lens.

"There's a growing group of consumers who want more than marketing claims," Mathew added. "People are paying attention to where ingredients come from, how they're extracted, and whether companies actually understand the mushrooms they work with. We think the future of wellness will combine modern science with a broader, more balanced approach to long-term health, cognitive wellness, and prevention."

Nutraway Science also confirmed that one of its international partners recently completed a clinical study evaluating cognitive function and mood-related outcomes using the company's Hericium erinaceus extracts. Publication of the study is expected later this year.

Industry analysts continue to project strong long-term growth within the functional mushroom extract sector as consumers increasingly prioritize cognitive wellness, brain health, healthy aging, longevity-focused nutrition, and preventive wellness strategies.

The company is also continuing its international development through participation in the Go Global acceleration initiative. Nutraway sp. z o.o. is implementing the project "Participation in the Concordia Design Accelerator program as part of the Go Global track" under the project titled "Concordia Design Accelerator - We turn ideas into human profit," within the European Funds for a Modern Economy program, Startup Booster Poland - Smart Up initiative. The project is intended to support Nutraway Science's expansion into foreign markets. Funding value: EUR 88,232.90.

About Nutraway Science

Nutraway Science is a Poland-based company specializing in functional mushroom extracts, adaptogens, and research-driven wellness ingredients for nutraceutical, food, beverage, cosmetic, and research applications. Founded as a young and rapidly growing startup, the company focuses on standardized mushroom extracts, EU organic-certified production, ultrasonic-assisted extraction technology, transparency, and science-oriented formulations designed to support cognitive wellness, brain health, healthy aging, and overall well-being.

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Source: PRNews OU