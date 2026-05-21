Payroll4Construction Reflects on 20 Years of Construction Payroll Growth

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and a part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, is celebrating its 20th anniversary as an industry leader. Established in 2006, Payroll4Construction was originally developed to address the unique complexities of a contractor's payroll.

As Foundation Software CEO, Mike Ode, noted, "We started Payroll4Construction because we saw construction companies struggling with the nuances of their payroll and we wanted to make their jobs easier."

Two decades later, the company continues to provide effective construction payroll services - like certified payroll reporting and union tracking - to commercial contractors across all 50 states.

But beyond the features, it's the company's longevity that has had an equally big impact on their customers' experiences.

"We're proud to have been one of the first (companies) to offer payroll processing services built specifically for construction. Twenty years later, that enthusiasm remains just as strong." Ode stated, "Our customers count on us to handle their payroll accurately, reliably, and with a deep understanding of the complexities unique to construction. That means staying ahead of ever-changing tax regulations and reporting requirements, wage updates, and Davis-Bacon rules - just to name a few."

He continues, "For the past two decades, we've enjoyed supporting the contractors who keep this industry moving. We're grateful for the trust our customers place in us and look forward to shaping the future of construction payroll for many years to come."

Contractors often cite this lasting presence as a major reason they outsource their payroll to Payroll4Construction.

For example, on platforms like Capterra, where Payroll4Construction maintains a 4.7-star rating, users frequently highlight the company's payroll experts who've spent decades building their knowledge, crediting them for their innate ability to solve problems efficiently.

Looking ahead to the next 20 years, Ode made it clear that the focus remains on providing the reliability and support customers have come to expect. "We know things are always changing," he detailed, "but the one thing that won't is our commitment to simplifying contractors' processes."

To learn more about the history of Payroll4Construction, visit payroll4construction.com.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution built exclusively for contractors. Payroll4Construction manages certified payroll reporting, multi-jurisdictional processing, union tracking, check cutting, direct deposits and more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com (800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-reflects-on-20-years-of-construction-payroll-1168417