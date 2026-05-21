Niihara International, Inc.: Niihara International Announces Launch of Corp. Website and SEC Qualification of Reg. A Offering

Niihara International, Inc. has launched a new corporate website and received SEC qualification of its Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering to support development and commercialization of therapies, including L-glutamine for sickle cell disease and other unmet medical needs.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Niihara International, Inc. ("Niihara International" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of its new corporate website at www.niiharainternational.com and the qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of the Company's Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering of common stock. The Company is a pharmaceutical access company focused on expanding access to proven therapies for serious and underserved medical conditions.

The new website is designed to provide investors, patients, healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders with streamlined access to information about the Company's business, product development plans, corporate governance and investor materials. The site features dedicated sections for corporate information, regulatory filings, and updates regarding Niihara International's efforts to develop and commercialize innovative therapies, including its initial product candidate, a generic prescription-grade L-glutamine oral powder for sickle cell disease.

Niihara International's Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering has been qualified by the SEC pursuant to the Company's Offering Circular, which is available on the SEC's EDGAR system. Under the qualified offering, the Company is offering shares of its common stock on a "best efforts" basis, with the proceeds intended to fund product development, clinical, regulatory and commercialization activities, as well as general corporate purposes.

The Offering Circular and related information about the offering can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website and searching for Niihara International, Inc. (CIK 0002062360) or via the Company's own website via the link to its subscription portal provided below. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review the Offering Circular, including the section titled "Risk Factors," and all other documents incorporated by reference before making any investment decision.

"This is an important milestone for Niihara International as we advance our strategy to develop and deliver therapies for patients with serious unmet medical needs," said Founder and CEO Yutaka Niihara. "The launch of our new website and the qualification of our Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering provide a foundation to communicate more effectively with investors and partners as we seek to execute on our growth plans."

The securities described in the Offering Circular are being offered pursuant to Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of the Offering Circular and related subscription materials.

About Niihara International, Inc.

Niihara International, Inc., incorporated in California in 2023, is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, commercialization and distribution of innovative therapies. The Company is also focused on expanding access to proven therapies for serious and underserved medical conditions.

The Company's initial product is a generic prescription-grade L-glutamine oral powder designed to reduce acute complications associated with sickle cell disease in patients ages five years and older. For more information, please visit www.niiharainternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, development plans, product candidates, potential markets, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Offering Circular and in other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and Niihara International, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Offering Portal Administrator

Glass Box Law, Inc.

Offering Portal Website: https://glassboxlaw.com/portal/niihara-international-inc

Advancing Access to Essential Therapies for Patients with Unmet Medical Needs

Media Contact

Organization: Niihara International, Inc.

Contact Person Name: Maurice Bethea

Website: https://niiharainternational.com/

Email: mbethea@niiharainternational.com

City: Rolling Hills Estates

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: Niihara International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/niihara-international-announces-launch-of-corp.-website-and-sec-q-1169109