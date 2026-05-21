Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or "the Company") and its affiliated companies, one of the nation's largest senior housing operators, announced today that it has once again been officially Certified as a Great Place to Work, marking the fifth consecutive year the Company has earned the prestigious recognition.





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The certification is based entirely on direct feedback from team members across Discovery's national footprint through the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey, the global benchmark for measuring workplace culture, trust, engagement, and employee experience.

This year's recognition comes during another transformational year for the organization. Despite growing nearly 30% year over year in team member count, Discovery continued to demonstrate strong employee engagement and organizational alignment at scale.

Today, Discovery and its family of management companies employ nearly 25,000 team members across more than 420 communities in 40 states, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing operators in the seniors housing industry.

In 2026, Discovery achieved an outstanding 86% participation rate in the Great Place to Work survey and earned a Trust Index score of 71%, reflecting strong levels of trust, pride, engagement, and connection among team members throughout the organization.

The survey measures workplace culture across five critical dimensions of high-performing organizations: credibility, respect, fairness, camaraderie, and pride. Discovery achieved particularly strong marks in the areas of respect, pride, and camaraderie, reinforcing the Company's focus on creating an environment where team members feel valued, empowered, welcomed, and connected to a larger purpose.

"Our culture continues to be one of the defining strengths of Discovery," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "To achieve this recognition for five consecutive years, while experiencing extraordinary growth and integration activity, is a testament to the incredible people across our organization who exemplify our cultural pillars of: Integrity, Teamwork, Performance, Accountability, Hard Work, Compassion and Creativity, and incorporate them into their work every day."

Hutchinson added, "At Discovery, we believe exceptional resident experiences begin with exceptional team member experiences. The trust our teams have built together across our communities and support centers is directly connected to the operational excellence, innovation, and performance we continue to deliver for residents, families, ownership groups nationwide."

Discovery's consistent recognition as a Great Place to Work further reinforces the Company's position as an employer and operator of choice in the seniors housing sector, a critical differentiator in today's competitive labor and operating environment.

The Company continues to invest heavily in leadership development, employee engagement initiatives, workforce training, operational support systems, and scalable infrastructure designed to support long-term growth while preserving its people-first culture.

As the Company continues to expand nationally, Discovery remains focused on building a workplace where employees feel empowered to grow professionally, contribute meaningfully, and make a lasting difference in the lives of others.

"Our team members consistently tell us they feel pride in the work they do and the impact they make every day," added Hutchinson. "That sense of purpose and belonging is what continues to drive our culture forward and position Discovery for long-term success."

Discovery invites career-minded professionals seeking growth, purpose, and advancement opportunities to explore careers across its national network of communities and management companies. For more information about career opportunities, visit Discovery Senior Living Careers.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across ~420 communities in 40 states. The Company, and its nearly 25,000 team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery proudly ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study achieving #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities while also ranking #1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds and #2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery at Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was Certified for a 5th consecutive year a Great Place to Work May 2026 - May 2027.

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Source: Discovery Senior Living