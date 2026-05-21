San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Americas Cardroom today announced that Day 1A flights for three Online Super Series Main Events are scheduled to begin simultaneously on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 11:05 a.m. ET.

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The Online Super Series is a multi-week online poker tournament schedule running through May 25, 2026. The series includes 171 scheduled events across multiple tournament formats and participation options.

The three Main Events beginning on May 17 are part of the series' featured tournament schedule. Day 1B flights for all three events are scheduled for Sunday, May 24, with Day 2 taking place on Monday, May 25.

The broader Online Super Series schedule includes additional tournament options beyond the three featured Main Events. An ongoing Main Multi-Flight event is currently open for registration, giving players multiple starting-flight options before the final day of play.

Several Mystery Bounty tournaments are also included in the series. Mystery Bounty events combine traditional tournament structures with randomized bounty rewards awarded for player eliminations during designated stages of the event.

On Sunday, May 24, a separate Main Event is also scheduled, providing an additional entry point during the final weekend of the series.

The Online Super Series also features two parallel leaderboard competitions. As of the current standings, UNLUKYDUCK82 holds the top position on the Low Leaderboard, while VASORTFLAM leads the High Leaderboard. Both leaderboard races will continue through the conclusion of the series on May 25.

"The Online Super Series gives players a full tournament schedule with multiple formats and entry options over a defined multi-week period," said Chris Moneymaker, Americas Cardroom Pro and Professional Poker Player. "This May edition includes Main Events, multi-flight tournaments, Mystery Bounty formats, and leaderboard competition as the series continues toward its final weekend."

Full schedule details, registration information, event structures, and current leaderboard standings are available on the Americas Cardroom website. Players are responsible for reviewing all applicable terms, eligibility requirements, and local regulations before participating.

About Americas Cardroom

Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been operating since 2001 and serves online poker players in markets around the world. Americas Cardroom provides tournament and cash game poker through the Winning Poker Network platform.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA