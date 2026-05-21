Black Book Research Releases State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026: Denmark Market Report

New market intelligence report examines Denmark's digital health infrastructure, EHR optimization, interoperability, AI, cybersecurity, municipal care technology, and healthcare IT vendor landscape through 2030

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Black Book Research has released State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026: Denmark, a new market report analyzing one of Europe's most digitally mature healthcare systems as it moves from foundational digitization to the next phase of healthcare IT optimization.

Industry stakeholders can download the report at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-digital-healthcare-it-denmark-2026

The report examines Denmark's regional EHR environment, national digital health infrastructure, Sundhed.dk, MedCom, shared medication services, e-prescribing, general practice digitization, municipal care systems, welfare technology, interoperability, cybersecurity, AI adoption, analytics, diagnostics IT, and Denmark's healthcare IT vendor landscape.

Denmark enters 2026 with a highly advanced digital-health foundation, but market priorities are shifting. Healthcare leaders are now focused on reducing clinician burden, strengthening cross-sector coordination, supporting care closer to home, improving medication safety, enabling responsible AI, and protecting critical digital infrastructure.

The report highlights several market forces shaping Denmark's healthcare IT strategy:

Regional EHR optimization and hospital workflow modernization

Stronger integration across hospitals, municipalities, general practice, and pharmacies

Growing demand for welfare technology, remote monitoring, and home-based care

AI use cases in diagnostics, documentation, patient flow, coding, and capacity planning

Cybersecurity and supplier risk management as procurement-level priorities

Expanding demand for analytics, population health, registry data, and secondary data use

Vendor opportunities across EHR, interoperability, patient access, diagnostics, AI, cybersecurity, and municipal care technology

State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026: Denmark is designed for healthcare technology vendors, investors, regional health leaders, municipalities, provider executives, cybersecurity firms, AI developers, policymakers, and digital transformation teams evaluating Denmark's healthcare IT market through 2030.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology market research and public-interest insights firm producing global benchmarking, market intelligence, and vendor-performance reports based on verified frontline user experience, stakeholder polling, and sector-specific research. Media contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com 1.800.863.7590

Download over 30 country-specific reports for industry stakeholders for no cost at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-releases-state-of-digital-healthcare-it-2026-denm-1169137