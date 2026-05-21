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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 21:24 Uhr
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Kermis Luxury Redefines Sustainable Luxury with the Launch of the Moissanite Watches

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kermis Luxury, a leader in bespoke Men's moissanite jewelry, today announced the official launch of its latest innovation in sustainable elegance: the moissanite Watches. Featuring premium, hand-cut moissanite, this collection combines the brilliance of the world's most radiant gemstone with a commitment to ethical sourcing and accessible high-end design.

As the jewelry market shifts toward lab-grown alternatives, moissanite has emerged as a top choice for consumers seeking the fire and durability of a diamond without the environmental or financial costs.

As the demand for sustainable luxury continues to rise, Kermis Luxury is positioning itself at the forefront of the movement. The Infinity Brilliance watches feature hand-set, VVS-grade moissanite stones that pass traditional thermal diamond testers, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of visual fire and durability.

"Our goal with Kermis Luxury has always been to bridge the gap between unattainable luxury and ethical craftsmanship," said Bhavesh Patel, CEO of Kermis Luxury. Our new moissanite watch collection is designed for the modern individual who values both exceptional craftsmanship and ethical responsibility. Each piece is a testament to the fact that lab-grown brilliance is the future of the fine jewelry industry."

Product Highlights and Innovation:

Precision Icing: Each watch undergoes a rigorous setting process, with hundreds of moissanite stones hand-placed to ensure maximum light refraction from every angle.

Bespoke Engineering: Beyond the standard collection, Kermis Luxury offers a signature customization service where clients can dictate specific stone layouts and metal finishes.

Durability and Performance: Utilizing high-quality automatic movements and scratch-resistant materials, these watches are designed for daily wear without compromising their "iced-out" appearance.

Sustainable Sourcing: By utilizing moissanite, Kermis Luxury provides a conflict-free, environmentally conscious alternative to mined diamonds without sacrificing the luxury experience.

The Infinity Brilliance watches are available for worldwide shipping starting today. To view the full collection or to start a custom commission, visit kermisluxury.com.

About Kermis Luxury:

Kermis Luxury is a specialized vendor of high-end moissanite watches and men's jewelry. Based on a foundation of "Imagination-Led Design," the company provides bespoke customization services for clients globally, turning visionary concepts into wearable masterpieces.

Media Contact:
support@kermisluxury.com
+1 (551) 328-8524
https://kermisluxury.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982681/Kermis_Luxury.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kermis-luxury-redefines-sustainable-luxury-with-the-launch-of-the-moissanite-watches-302779449.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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