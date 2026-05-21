"The Boys" Are Taking Over North Texas at FAN EXPO Dallas 2026 With Major Cast Reunion

Karl Urban Joined by Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Colby Minifie, Valorie Curry and Laz Alonso for One of the Largest "The Boys" Convention Appearances Ever

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Fans better brace themselves because the cast of the hit Prime Video series The Boys is heading to FAN EXPO Dallas 2026 for an unforgettable reunion celebration this fall.

Joining previously announced guest Karl Urban will be fellow cast members Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Colby Minifie, Valorie Curry and Laz Alonso at the massive three-day pop culture celebration taking place Sept. 11-13, 2026 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Known for its explosive action, sharp satire and wildly devoted fanbase, The Boys has become one of the defining genre series of the streaming era. Fans attending FAN EXPO Dallas 2026 will have the opportunity to experience special panels, autograph sessions, photo opportunities and live fan interactions with stars from the acclaimed series.

"We're building one of the most exciting FAN EXPO Dallas lineups we've ever assembled, and bringing together this incredible cast from The Boys adds another massive experience for fans," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. "From the action and humor of The Boys to legendary reunions from Lethal Weapon, The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, this year's event is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of pop culture for fans of every generation."

The newly announced guests join an already star-packed celebrity lineup including action film legends Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, the iconic duo behind the Lethal Weapon franchise, who are set to reunite in Dallas for a rare joint appearance celebrating one of Hollywood's most influential buddy-action series.

Also joining the event is Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin, known for acclaimed performances in 30 Rock, The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, Beetlejuice and Saturday Night Live.

Fantasy fans will also experience a major Lord of the Rings reunion featuring Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd - the beloved Hobbits Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin from Peter Jackson's Academy Award-winning trilogy. Their appearance marks one of the most anticipated nostalgia reunions of the year for fantasy and film fans alike.

Adding even more magic to the weekend, Harry Potter stars Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright, known to generations of fans as Neville Longbottom and Ginny Weasley, will also appear at the event for fan panels, autographs and photo opportunities.

One of the largest fan conventions in the country, FAN EXPO Dallas 2026 brings together celebrities, comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, gaming personalities and fans from across the globe for a weekend of immersive fandom experiences, exclusive programming, screenings, shopping, cosplay and live entertainment.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Dallas 2026 are on sale now. Additional celebrity announcements, programming details and exclusive experiences will be revealed in the coming months.

WHEN:

FAN EXPO Dallas runs Friday, September 11 through Sunday, September 13, 2026

Friday, September 11, from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Saturday, September 12, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, September 13, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE:

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S. Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202

COST:

Advance Full-price one day tickets start at $33.

Advanced price 3-day passes start at $99 and full-price 3-day passes start at $115. Ultimate packages advance prices start at $139 and full-price Ultimate packages start at $155. VIP Packages start at $519 and are only available in advance.

Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.com.

ABOUT:

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition, VidCon and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

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Contact:

Dana Cobb

FAN EXPO Dallas/The Vokol Group

dana@thevokolgroup.com

972.955.9747

MEDIA ACCREDITATION HERE

SOURCE: FAN EXPO Dallas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/%22the-boys%22-are-taking-over-north-texas-at-fan-expo-dallas-2026-wit-1169478