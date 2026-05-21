Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd. Celebrates 70 Years of Trusted Service With 2026 Consumer Choice Award Recognition in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Customs Brokers category. This recognition comes as the company celebrates an impressive 70 years in business, marking decades of dedication to client service and industry expertise.

As a third-generation, family-managed company, Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd. has built its reputation on delivering personalized, reliable customs brokerage services. With deep roots in the Calgary business community, the company continues to prioritize strong client relationships and a high standard of service.

"At Calgary Customs Brokers, our focus has always been on providing a superior customer experience tailored to each client's needs," said the Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd. team. "Celebrating 70 years alongside this recognition reflects the trust we've built and the values that continue to guide our business."

What sets Calgary Customs Brokers apart is its commitment to combining experience with a client-first approach. By offering tailored, personable service, the company ensures that each client receives guidance and support aligned with their specific requirements.

The firm's long-standing presence in the industry has allowed it to develop a strong understanding of customs processes and regulatory requirements, enabling efficient and dependable service. This expertise, paired with a focus on clear communication, helps clients navigate complex logistics with confidence.

While maintaining competitive pricing, Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd. continues to emphasize quality, reliability, and responsiveness. Its commitment to delivering consistent value has been central to its longevity and continued success.

Serving clients across Southern Alberta and beyond, Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd. remains a trusted partner for businesses seeking dependable customs brokerage services. Its combination of experience, personalized service, and long-term client relationships has defined its legacy over the past 70 years.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd.'s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its continued commitment to service excellence and its enduring presence in the industry.

For more information, visit www.ccb.ab.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd.

Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd. is a third-generation, family-managed company providing customs brokerage services since 1956. With 70 years of experience, the firm is known for its personalized service, industry expertise, and commitment to delivering reliable solutions for its clients.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/calgary-customs-brokers-ltd.-celebrates-70-years-of-trusted-serv-1169159