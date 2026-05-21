LiquidStack GigaModular CDU Platform Is Now Commercially Available with Expanded 14 MW Capacity

GigaModular offers flexible capacity, operational resilience and modularity to accelerate high-density AI infrastructure deployments

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , a Trane Technologies company and global leader in liquid cooling technologies for data centers, today announced the commercial availability of its GigaModular CDU platform. The platform's modular, pay-as-you-grow architecture, designed to meet NVIDIA Vera Rubin specifications, enables AI data center operators to deploy liquid cooling infrastructure with greater speed, flexibility and operational simplicity through multi-MW building blocks that scale up to 14 MW.

"Purpose-built for high-density AI environments, GigaModular helps operators expand cooling capacity without requiring significant infrastructure redesigns or over-provisioning upfront," said Joe Capes, Vice President at Trane Technologies and General Manager of LiquidStack. "Its flexible deployment and distribution architecture enables phased buildouts aligned to AI compute demand, while centralized system-level controls help simplify operations, improve efficiency and optimize capital planning."

The GigaModular CDU platform supports the demands of both merchant silicon and hyperscale custom silicon heat profiles across application temperature ranges, giving operators greater flexibility as compute and thermal requirements evolve.

Designed for AI, HPC, and hyperscale data centers, the platform offers:

Centralized control to simplify operations, reduce redundancy and improve infrastructure efficiency at scale.

to simplify operations, reduce redundancy and improve infrastructure efficiency at scale. System-level scalability to support coordinated AI infrastructure expansion rather than aggregated independent CDU capacity.

to support coordinated AI infrastructure expansion rather than aggregated independent CDU capacity. Flexible deployment and distribution architecture that adapts to evolving AI workloads, rack densities, and facility layouts.

that adapts to evolving AI workloads, rack densities, and facility layouts. Pay-as-you-grow modular building blocks allowing operators to scale AI capacity incrementally without major infrastructure redesigns.

allowing operators to scale AI capacity incrementally without major infrastructure redesigns. Future-ready support for next-generation GPU platforms in high-density environments and gigawatt-scale deployments.

in high-density environments and gigawatt-scale deployments. Integrated with Trane Technologies' broader thermal management offering, combining advanced CDU technology with global service support across deployment and the full equipment lifecycle.

First announced in June 2025, the GigaModular CDU has completed extensive multi-module system integration and full-load testing, validating performance of deployments up to 14 MW and achieving ETL certification. The platform is now commercially available, with early customer orders reflecting market demand for scalable liquid cooling infrastructure.

LiquidStack will showcase GigaModular at Datacloud Global Congress, June 2-4 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, including live VR demonstrations of the platform. Attendees can visit LiquidStack at Booth #109.

To learn more about GigaModular or schedule a consultation, visit LiquidStack GigaModular .

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack - a Trane Technologies company - is a global leader in advanced liquid cooling for scalable AI infrastructure, delivering future-ready cooling architectures designed for next-generation GPU platforms. Built to support hyperscale AI growth, LiquidStack solutions enable operators to deploy, scale, and optimize high-density AI infrastructure with confidence. Learn more at liquidstack.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our innovations in liquid cooling technologies, including statements about capabilities, scalability, deployment outcomes, and anticipated customer benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in Trane Technologies' Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings of Trane Technologies. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dfc94c6-150d-4cd0-ac94-e74309565c15

Doug De Orchis Scratch Marketing & Media for LiquidStack liquidstack@scratchmm.com