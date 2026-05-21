The Arbor Company: Construction Begins on Arbor Terrace Frisco Senior Living Community

New 88-residence community will bring assisted living and memory care to one of North Texas's fastest-growing corridors when it opens in late 2027

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Construction has begun on Arbor Terrace Frisco, a new 88-residence senior living community in the heart of North Texas's Frisco corridor. The community is being developed by Braemar Partners and will be operated by The Arbor Company , an Atlanta-based senior living operator with nearly 40 years of experience. When it opens in late 2027, Arbor Terrace Frisco will offer assisted living, Bridges memory support, and memory care.

The 3.35-acre site sits at the northeast corner of Main Street and Legacy Drive in Frisco, within the Frisco Market Center mixed-use development and directly adjacent to a new H-E-B grocery store. The community will be minutes from Toyota Stadium, Stonebriar Centre Mall, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, in a corridor that has drawn substantial residential, retail, and healthcare investment over the past decade.

"Frisco is one of the most dynamic markets in the country, and we are proud to bring The Arbor Company's approach to senior living to this growing region," said Judd Harper, president of The Arbor Company. "Our partnership with Braemar on this project reflects a shared commitment to building a community where residents, families, and team members can thrive."

The development team includes Braemar Partners as developer, Fort Worth-based Regent Construction Group as general contractor, Dwell Design Studio as architect, and Dallas-based HPA Design Group as interior designer. Building design draws on the architectural vernacular of North Texas, with separate landscaped courtyards for the assisted living and memory care neighborhoods.

When complete, Arbor Terrace Frisco will offer 39 assisted living residences, 22 Bridges residences, and 27 memory care residences. Bridges is an Arbor program designed for residents in the early stages of dementia or cognitive change who benefit from purposeful programming and support without yet needing the full structure of a memory care neighborhood. Amenities will include multiple dining venues supporting each area of the community, a surround-sound theater, an arts and crafts studio, a library, a salon, and a well-equipped fitness and rehabilitation space, along with the thoughtful gathering spaces that anchor daily life across Arbor communities.

Arbor Terrace Frisco will join other Arbor Company communities in Texas, which currently include The Vantage at Cityview in Fort Worth and Arbor Terrace Lakeway near Austin.

Once open, the community is expected to create approximately 100 new jobs in the Frisco area. An on-site information center is scheduled to open in mid 2027. Families interested in learning more can join the priority interest list at ArborFrisco.com .

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Images

The following artist conceptual renderings are available for publication:

Front Rendering | Corner Rendering

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of 49 independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities serving seniors in 11 states. A leader in senior living for nearly 40 years, The Arbor Company is guided by The Arbor Way, the company's culture built on eight standards including deep connections, accountability, and putting residents at the center of every decision. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit ArborCompany.com .

About Braemar Partners

Braemar Partners is a full-service senior living consulting and development company with expertise in site selection, property entitlement, construction, and program management. Headquartered on St. Simons Island, Ga., the firm focuses on senior living opportunities in well-positioned markets across the country, with a hands-on approach to architectural and interior design and a deep understanding of market demographics. For more information, visit braemarpartners.com .

Media Contact: Chris Harper

Phone: 404-334-3784

Email: chris.harper@arborcompany.com

SOURCE: The Arbor Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/construction-begins-on-arbor-terrace-frisco-senior-living-community-1169458