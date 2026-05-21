Tripoli, Libya--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - During a press conference in Tripoli, global consultancy IN-VR announced their pioneering CSR and Local content programme for Libya, called LIBYES: Say Yes to Libya.

LIBYES is the company's long-term plan for Libya's Energy promotion and capital attraction, supported by the industry to benefit the booming nation's energy sector.

Chairwoman of IN-VR, stated: "For Libya to truly thrive, it needs infrastructure, renewables, refinery revamps, EPCs, and modern solutions. The moment is now, and there has never been a better time for Libya. Our LIBYES programme's mission is to demystify Libya and formalise its global role as a premier Energy hub and the clear solution to Europe's energy needs."

LIBYES aims to create a sustained visibility for the country by connecting government stakeholders, operators, investors, service companies, and international institutions through tangible, strategic dialogue, media engagement, technical knowledge exchange, and investment-focused collaboration.

At the same time, IN-VR, building on more than 13 years of experience in the market, announced LIBEX (Libya Energy Week & Exhibition) for the end of 2026, the flagship exhibition and premier meetings week completing the LIBYES initiative. It has been launched as an international energy and investment exhibition dedicated to showcasing Libya's potential, strengthening international engagement, and responding to growing interest from global companies and stakeholders seeking to expand their presence in the Libyan market.

LIBEX 2026 is brought together with the second Libya-Africa International Gas Forum, and the 6th Libya Energy Week, creating a single, high-impact content, meetings and exhibition platform. Expanding significantly for this year's edition, the platform will now include the entire energy value chain; from Upstream Exploration and Production to Gas Pipeline & Infrastructure, refineries and downstream Industries, Power & Renewables, infrastructure, Engineering & Industrial services with gas at the very heart of it. LIBEX will hold a dedicated Financing, Investment & Partnership Roundtable, and structured Diplomatic and Institutional Engagement with delegations from across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, bridging the gap between governments and the private sector. With a track record of organizing premier industry summits, IN-VR facilitates high-impact investment opportunities and strategic collaborations worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298484

Source: IN-VR Limited