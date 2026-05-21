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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 23:00 Uhr
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Hubei International Communication Center: Chinese and International Cultural Figures Explores Heritage and Innovation in China's Hubei Province

WUHAN, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 20 to 23, 2026, the event "Where the World Meets Jingchu: Chinese and International Cultural Figures Visit Hubei" took place in Wuhan and Jingzhou. More than 10 Chinese and international cultural figures from fields including public diplomacy, translation, and news media visited Wuhan and Jingzhou. They immersed themselves in Hubei's historical heritage, cultural traditions, and technological innovations, and gained insight into the large-scale environmental protection of the Yangtze River and the transformation of urban industry. Together, they shared ideas on compellingly telling the stories of Hubei and the Yangtze River. The event was hosted the Hubei Media Group, the Yangtze River Culture International Communication Center, and the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation, and organized by the Hubei International Communication Center.

During the event, the Reference Guide for Translating Jingchu Cultural Terminology was officially released. Jointly compiled by the Hubei Media Group, the Yangtze River Culture International Communication Center, and the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation, the Guide systematically presents key elements of Jingchu culture, including Chu culture, Three Kingdoms culture, revolutionary heritage, Yangtze River culture, historical figures, cultural heritage, major national achievements, and modern technology. Featuring 50 representative cultural terms unique to Jingchu, the Guide serves both as a "dictionary" for translating Jingchu cultural symbols and as a practical tool for effectively telling the stories of Jingchu and Hubei to international audiences, enabling the world to better understand Jingchu and China through precise translation.

The delegation also visited the Hubei Provincial Museum, the Hubei Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, Voyah Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., the Jingzhou Museum, the Jingchu Intangible Cultural Heritage Skills Inheritance Institute, and the Shashi Wharf Cultural and Creative Park. Through these visits, the delegation explored the forefront of technological innovation, traced the lineage of Chu culture, and experienced the charm of intangible cultural heritage, gaining an immersive appreciation of Jingchu's rich history, cultural character, and contemporary vitality.

The event aimed to promote the creative transformation and innovative development of Jingchu culture through exchanges and mutual learning with different civilizations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-and-international-cultural-figures-explores-heritage-and-innovation-in-chinas-hubei-province-302779578.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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