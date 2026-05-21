Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Corporation") today announced that the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation was held on May 21, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. 29 shareholders holding a total of 21,204,415 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 38.62% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding Common Shares as of April 6, 2026, the record date for the Meeting.

Appointment of Auditors

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration, was adopted on a vote by show of hands by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the appointment of the auditors were as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Appointment of Auditors 21,198,780 99.97 5,633 0.03

Election of Directors

All seven directors proposed for election at the Meeting were elected on a vote by ballot.

The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Richard C. Kellam 20,196,484 95.91 860,215 4.09 Gregory J. Cochrane 20,065,975 95.29 990,724 4.71 James J. Murray 20,214,683 96.00 842,016 4.00 Michael G. Sifton 20,085,665 95.39 971,034 4.61 J.R. Kingsley Ward 20,213,683 96.00 843,016 4.00 Derek J. Watchorn 20,167,778 95.78 888,921 4.22 Alison Simpson 20,171,961 95.80 884,738 4.20

Reconfirmation of Long-Term Incentive Plan

The ordinary resolution (the "LTIP Resolution") to approve and re-confirm the amended and restated long-term incentive plan of the Corporation was passed by a majority of greater than 50% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the LTIP Resolution were as follows:



Votes For Votes Against # % # % LTIP Resolution 19,745,269 93.77 1,311,430 6.23

Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan

The ordinary resolution (the "Shareholder Rights Plan Resolution") to approve and re-confirm the amended and restated shareholder rights plan of the Corporation was passed by a majority of greater than 50% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the Shareholder Rights Plan Resolution were as follows:



Votes For Votes Against # % # % Shareholder Rights Plan Resolution 20,627,386 97.96 429,313 2.04

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298498

Source: DATA Communications Management Corp.