Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual reporting ("SAR").

The Blanket Order is a Canadian securities regulators' pilot program that allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Corporation's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Corporation will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. Accordingly, the Corporation will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30.

The Corporation will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30). The Corporation remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Corporation confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order. The Corporation has determined that participation in the SAR pilot program will ease the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objectives of the Blanket Order.

This news release is being filed pursuant to CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Chief Financial Officer Transition

The Corporation also announces that Christopher Gulka has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, effective May 15, 2026. The Corporation thanks Mr. Gulka for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Reem Chalhoub as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, effective May 15, 2026.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is an AI company specialising in marketing-technology solutions. Its SaaS platform uses natural-language processing and machine learning to automate content-creation, campaign-management and traffic-generation, helping marketers increase engagement and conversion with less manual effort.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ prole at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements include the Corporation's transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework, its continued eligibility under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, and the anticipated timing and nature of its future financial reporting obligations. The use of any words such as "will", "expected", "view" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions regarding future events.

Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualied by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298503

Source: SuperBuzz Inc.