Twenty-three abstracts will highlight the versatility and strength of Genmab's portfolio and pipeline, including data from the comprehensive epcoritamab development program, including 4 oral presentations

Three abstracts will show the ongoing clinical trial evaluations of the safety and efficacy of Genmab's investigational late-stage medicines, rinatabart sesutecan and petosemtamab

Data evaluating epcoritamab will demonstrate outcomes across monotherapy, combination regimens and fixed-duration use, including outpatient administration and use in earlier lines of treatment

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that 23 abstracts, including 20 abstracts evaluating epcoritamab, a subcutaneous T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, will be presented or published at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, from May 29-June 2, and at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress in Stockholm, Sweden, from June 11-14.

Key presentations at ASCO and EHA will highlight data evaluating the potential utility of epcoritamab across multiple settings, including as a monotherapy, in combination regimens, in fixed-duration use and in earlier lines of therapy. Oral sessions will feature the first presentation of the full results from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-1 trial comparing epcoritamab monotherapy to investigator's choice chemotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), as well as additional data from the Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) versus R2 alone in patients with R/R follicular lymphoma (FL). Additional presentations will include real-world evidence and health economic and outcomes research data, as well as overviews of trials-in-progress evaluating late-stage medicines.

"This year at ASCO and EHA, Genmab will once again present data highlighting the depth and breadth of the epcoritamab development program, including encouraging results across multiple treatment settings for patients with B-cell malignancies. These findings underscore the versatility of epcoritamab as a monotherapy, in combination regimens and as a potential core therapy across the spectrum of B-cell malignancies," said Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Genmab. "Additional presentations and publications at ASCO will further reflect our commitment to advancing other antibody-based therapeutics."

All abstracts accepted for presentation and publication have been published and may be accessed online via the ASCO Meeting Library and EHA Open Access Library.

Abstracts accepted for presentation at ASCO:

Epcoritamab: Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation 7002* Phase 2 trial of epcoritamab in combination with rituximab-mini CVP for older unfit/frail or anthracycline-ineligible adult patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: Interim futility analysis Oral presentation Saturday, May 30, 3:00 PM-6:00 PM CDT 7061 Epcoritamab (epcor) chemoimmunotherapy (CIT) in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory large B cell lymphoma (R/R LBCL) eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT): Pooled results from Arms 4 and 10 of EPCORE NHL-2 Poster Monday, June 1, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT e19003 NHL-6: Phase 2 study of subcutaneous (SC) epcoritamab as outpatient treatment for 2L+ relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) Publication Only NA *Investigator-led trial

Rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation TPS5646 RAINFOL-03 (ENGOT-EN-31/GOG-3128): A phase 3, open-label, randomized study of Rinatabart sesutecan vs investigator's choice of chemotherapy in patients with endometrial cancer after platinum-based chemotherapy and programmed death ligand 1 inhibition Poster Monday, June 1, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT TPS5641 RAINFOL-04 (ENGOT-OV96/GOG-3134): A phase 3, open-label, randomized study of Rinatabart sesutecan plus standard of care (SOC) vs SOC as maintenance treatment after second-line platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer Poster Monday, June 1, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Petosemtamab: Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation TPS8662 Petosemtamab plus pembrolizumab as first-line (1L) treatment of PD-L1 high metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Global phase 2 trial Poster Sunday, May 31, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Abstracts accepted for presentation at EHA:

Epcoritamab: Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation S229 Clinically Relevant Subgroup Analysis from the Randomized Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 Trial: Treatment (Tx) Effect of Epcoritamab with Lenalidomide and Rituximab (R2) in R/R Follicular Lymphoma (FL) Oral Presentation Thursday, June 11, 16:45-18:00 CEST S235 Results From EPCORE DLBCL-1: Randomized Phase 3 Study of Epcoritamab (Epcor) Vs Investigator's Choice Chemoimmunotherapy (CIT) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma (R/R LBCL) Oral Presentation Friday, June 12, 17:15-18:30 CEST S153* Fixed Duration Venetoclax Plus Epcoritamab Shows Favorable Tolerability and High Response Rates with Early Molecular Responses in R/R CLL/SLL: Interim Analysis of the Randomized HOVON 165/AETHER Trial Oral Presentation Sunday June 14, 11:00-12:15 CEST *Investigator-led trial

PF977 Sustained Remissions Beyond 4 Years with Epcoritamab Monotherapy: Long-term Follow-up Results from the Pivotal EPCORE NHL-1 Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma Poster Friday, June 12, 18:45-19:45 CEST PF1007 Epcoritamab R-mini-chop Results in 2-year Remissions and High MRD-negativity Rates in Elderly Patients with Newly Diagnosed DLBCL: Results from the EPCORE NHL-2 Trial Poster Friday, June 12, 18;45-19:45 CEST PF1069 Reduced CD20 Expression and Intratumoral CD3+ T Cells Following Epcoritamab Treatment Are Associated with Progressive Disease in a Subset of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Poster Friday, June 12, 18:45-19:45 CEST PF1081 Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers Support the Clinical Benefit of Epcoritamab Plus Rituximab and Lenalidomide (R2) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (R/R FL): Analyses from EPCORE FL-1 Poster Friday, June 12, 18:45-19:45 CEST PS2035 Anchored Matching-adjusted Indirect Comparison of Epcoritamab, Lenalidomide, and Rituximab Vs Tafasitamab, Lenalidomide, and Rituximab in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: EPCORE FL-1 Vs Inmind Poster Saturday, June 13, 18:45-19:45 CEST PS2042 Comparative Effectiveness of Epcoritamab, Lenalidomide, and Rituximab in EPCORE FL-1 Vs Real-world Chemoimmunotherapy in Relapsed/Refractory Lymphoma Poster Saturday, June 13, 18:45-19:45 CEST PS2052 Comparative Analyses of Epcoritamab in Combination with Lenalidomide and Rituximab Vs Obinutuzumab and Bendamustine in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Poster Saturday, June 13, 18:45-19:45 CEST PS2070 Epcoritamab Chemoimmunotherapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma Eligible for Autologous Stem Cell Transplant: Pooled Results from Arms 4 And 10 of EPCORE NHL-2 Poster Saturday, June 13, 18:45-19:45 CEST PS2082 Fixed-duration Epcoritamab Monotherapy Induces High Response and MRD-negativity Rates in Elderly Patients with Newly Diagnosed Large B-cell Lymphoma and Comorbidities: Results from EPCORE DLBCL-3 Poster Saturday, June 13, 18:45-19:45 CEST PS2086 Epcoritamab in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (R/R DLBCL): Insights from the Real-world Epcoritamab Patient Characteristics and Outcomes Research (Real-epcor) Study Poster Saturday, June 13, 18:45-19:45 CEST PS2497 Epcoritamab Plus Lenalidomide and Rituximab Improves or Preserves Health-related Quality of Life in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Who Had High Symptom Burden or Adverse Events Poster Saturday, June 13, 18:45-19:45 CEST NA Epcoreal: A Prospective Observational Trial-in-progress of Epcoritamab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Publication Only NA NA Epcoritamab With Lenalidomide and Rituximab in Chinese Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: A Subgroup Analysis from the Phase 3 Epcore FL-1 Trial Publication Only NA NA Cost Per Complete Responder for Epcoritamab Lenalidomide and Rituximab (R2) Vs Tafasitamab R2 in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: A US Medicare Perspective Publication Only NA

The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab, Rina-S and petosemtamab have not been established for these investigational uses.

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T-cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells.i

Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY in the U.S. and Japan, and TEPKINLY in the EU) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in several territories. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Both companies will pursue additional international regulatory approvals for the investigational R/R FL indication and additional approvals for the R/R DLBCL indication.

Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. This includes several ongoing Phase 3, open-label, randomized trials, among them a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with R-CHOP in adult patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL (NCT05578976), a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide compared to chemotherapy infusion in patients with R/R DLBCL (NCT06508658), and a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2) compared to chemoimmunotherapy in patients with previously untreated FL (NCT06191744). The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab has not been established for these investigational uses. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov for more information.

Please see local country prescribing information for all labeled indication and safety information.

About Rinatabart Sesutecan (Rina-S; GEN1184)

Rina-S; GEN1184 is an investigational ADC. It is composed of a novel human monoclonal antibody directed at FRa, a hydrophilic protease-cleavable linker, and exatecan, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. The clinical development program for Rina-S continues to expand, with multiple ongoing Phase 3 studies in patients with ovarian and endometrial cancer, alongside evaluation in other tumor types with unmet needs. The safety and efficacy of rinatabart sesutecan have not been established. Please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ for more information.

About Petosemtamab (GEN1158)

Petosemtamab is an investigational bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and the leucine-rich repeat containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5 (LGR5). By engaging both receptors, petosemtamab is designed to inhibit EGFR signaling and trigger EGFR degradation selectively in LGR5+ cancer stem-like cells to support multiple anti-tumor mechanisms, including enhanced immune-mediated activity. It is currently being investigated in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and other solid tumors, including colorectal cancer (CRC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The safety and efficacy of petosemtamab have not been established. Please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ for more information.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases through innovative antibody medicines. For over 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has advanced a broad range of antibody-based therapeutic formats, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immune-modulating antibodies and other next-generation modalities. Genmab's science powers eight approved antibody medicines, and the company is advancing a strong late-stage clinical pipeline, including wholly owned programs, with the goal of delivering transformative medicines to patients.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

What is EPKINLY?

EPKINLY is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond (refractory) after 2 or more treatments. EPKINLY for the treatment of DLBCL is approved based on patient response data. Studies are ongoing to confirm the clinical benefit of EPKINLY.

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond to previous treatment, together with lenalidomide and rituximab

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond after receiving 2 or more treatments.

It is not known if EPKINLY is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Important Warnings-EPKINLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) , which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule.

, which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule. Neurologic problems that can be serious, and can be life-threatening, and lead to death. Neurologic problems may happen days or weeks after you receive EPKINLY.

People with DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 15 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

People with FL may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 22 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you develop a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher; dizziness or lightheadedness; trouble breathing; chills; fast heartbeat; feeling anxious; headache; confusion; shaking (tremors); problems with balance and movement, such as trouble walking; trouble speaking or writing; confusion and disorientation; drowsiness, tiredness or lack of energy; muscle weakness; seizures; or memory loss. These may be symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems. If you have any symptoms that impair consciousness, do not drive or use heavy machinery or do other dangerous activities until your symptoms go away.

EPKINLY can cause other serious side effects, including:

Infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion.

that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion. Low blood cell counts, which can be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment. EPKINLY may cause low blood cell counts, including low white blood cells (neutropenia and lymphopenia), which can increase your risk for infection; low red blood cells (anemia), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath; and low platelets (thrombocytopenia), which can cause bruising or bleeding problems.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for symptoms of CRS, neurologic problems, infections, and low blood cell counts during treatment with EPKINLY. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with EPKINLY if you develop certain side effects.

Before you receive EPKINLY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you receive EPKINLY while pregnant, it may harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who can become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EPKINLY and you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EPKINLY. Do not breastfeed during treatment with EPKINLY and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used alone in DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma or FL include CRS, injection site reactions, tiredness, muscle and bone pain, fever, diarrhea, COVID-19, rash, and stomach-area (abdominal) pain. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used alone include decreased white blood cells, decreased red blood cells, and decreased platelets.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab in FL include rashupper respiratory tract infections, tiredness, injection site reactions, constipation, diarrhea, CRS, pneumonia, COVID-19, and fever. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab include decreased white blood cells and decreased platelets.

These are not all of the possible side effects of EPKINLY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch or to Genmab US, Inc. at 1-855-4GENMAB (1-855-443-6622).

Please see Medication Guide, including Important Warnings.

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.comand the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab; the Y-shaped Genmab logo; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo; HuMax; DuoBody; HexaBody; DuoHexaBody, HexElectand KYSO. EPCORE, EPKINLY, TEPKINLY and their designs are trademarks of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. RAINFOL and Rina-S are trademarks of ProfoundBio, U.S., Co. and Genmab (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

____________________________________ i Engelberts PJ, Hiemstra IH, de Jong B, et al. DuoBody-CD3xCD20 induces potent T-cell-mediated killing of malignant B cells in preclinical models and provides opportunities for subcutaneous dosing. EBioMedicine. 2020;52:102625. DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2019.102625.

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