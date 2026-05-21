Defesio LLC CEO Believes That Health Care Organizations And Clinics Not Using Quantum Resistant Email May Not Be Technically HIPAA Compliant Anymore.

GRANITE BAY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / HIPAA also requires healthcare providers and organizations to implement specific administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to secure electronic PHI (ePHI) against unauthorized access or breaches today and for many years ahead.

By now most of us should have heard of the term harvest now decrypt later (HNDL) which refers to the practice of collecting encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it in the future once quantum computing is capable of breaking current encryption standards.

Some estimates suggest that widely used methods such as RSA and ECC may become vulnerable as quantum computing advances, with some observers pointing to 2029 as a possible turning point.

For healthcare organizations, this concern is especially important because protected health information often carries a long retention requirement. Since HIPAA requires certain records and related data to be retained for years, healthcare emails sent today using conventional cryptographic methods may face future exposure if intercepted and later decrypted.

Although these organizations were fine till a few days ago when there was no quantum resistant email protection available, but now as we have quantum resistant layer available, and they now understand that, what they share today will be read and seen in about 3 years, they may not be considered technically HIPAA compliant anymore by not taking all the measures to protect their patient information from being seen tomorrow.

We could see the excuse of time needed for migration and the cost being a barrier and excuse to the organizations in the past, but with the new Quantum resistant email layer to email Emora the organizations can change their email system to Quantum resistant system in a day or even less and at nominal cost of 99 c per user/month .

Not having these excuses and now knowing that their sensitive communications today containing may be read in about three years making them ethically obligated to at least look into that how they can transition their emails to Quantum resistant system themselves or use Emora today and not tomorrow because information's shared today using non quantum resistant technology may have impact for them if read by others three years from now.

About Defesio LLC

Defesio LLC is a cybersecurity technology company focused on helping organizations protect sensitive communications against emerging digital threats. Through Emora, its quantum-resistant email layer, Defesio supports healthcare organizations, clinics, and businesses seeking stronger protection for confidential data, including electronic protected health information. More information is available at www.emora.email.

More Information on Emora is available at www.emora.email

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SOURCE: Defesio LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/defesio-llc-ceo-believes-that-health-care-organizations-and-clin-1169372