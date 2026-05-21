Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Andrei Bruno, Director, Exchange Traded Funds, Fidelity Investments Canada ("Fidelity" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's four new ETF products:

Fidelity Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FEMO)

Fidelity Global Concentrated Value Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FGCV)

Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FFAB)

Fidelity Multi-Alt Balanced Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FMAB).





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Fidelity offers investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment products, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, to help them reach their financial and life goals. From active, factor-based, fixed income, sustainable investments to digital assets, Fidelity offers a mix of ETFs for various investment styles and time horizons, or even if you are just starting to invest. Their clients have entrusted them with $396 billion in assets under management (as at May 11, 2026).

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange