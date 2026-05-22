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ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 00:02 Uhr
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Creative That Connects: The Barber Shop Marketing Scores Major Wins at Hermes, Viddy and Telly Awards 2026

Award-Winning Creative Campaigns Represented North Texas Cities, Brands and Nonprofits

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / The Barber Shop Marketing has earned multiple national honors in the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards , Viddy Awards and Telly Awards, recognizing the agency's standout creative work across branding, advertising, video production, and AI-driven campaign innovation.

The award-winning campaigns span industries including tourism, municipal marketing, home services, nonprofit storytelling, and HR technology, reinforcing the agency's reputation for delivering strategic creative that drives engagement and business impact.

"Our team thrives on finding creative ways to tell meaningful stories that connect with audiences and help our clients stand out," said Amy Hall, president and owner of The Barber Shop Marketing. "These awards reflect the incredible collaboration between our team and our clients, who trust us to bring bold ideas to life across every platform."

The Hermes Creative Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, honor excellence in traditional and emerging media. The Barber Shop Marketing received four Gold Awards, including:

  • The Addison: Design & Brand Identity campaign for the Town of Addison

  • Cottonwood Art Festival Advertising & Promotion campaign for Richardson

  • TBS Christmas Card 2025 in Marketing Collateral & Brand Assets

  • TrendHR Payroll Junction campaign in AI, Emerging Technology & Innovation for TrendHR

The agency was also recognized in the 2026 Viddy Awards, which celebrate excellence in video production, digital storytelling, and visual communication.

The Barber Shop Marketing earned Platinum Viddy Awards for:

  • Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation "What to Expect" Video in the Short Form Web Video category

  • Tarrant Roofing "Terry Tarrant Campaign" in Commercials for Broadcast, Non-Broadcast, and Web

The agency also received Gold Viddy Awards for:

  • Bannister Plumbing & Air "We Are Bannister" campaign in Commercials

  • The Warren Center 32nd Annual Fantasy Football Draft Night Honored Family video in Long Form Video

  • TrendHR Payroll Junction Campaign in Social Media Video

The agency also earned recognition at the prestigious 2026 Telly Awards, which honor excellence in video and television across all screens.

Silver Telly Award winners included:

  • Bannister Plumbing & Air "We Are Bannister" Campaign in Products & Services

  • Tarrant Roofing Campaign 2025 in Business-to-Consumer

  • The Warren Center 32nd Annual Fantasy Football Draft Night Honored Family in Cause Marketing

Bronze Telly Awards included:

  • Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation "What to Expect" Campaign 2025 in Business-to-Consumer

  • Bill Dickason Chevrolet Hero Ad in Products & Services

"These campaigns showcase the range of work our agency produces, from cinematic brand storytelling and tourism campaigns to AI-forward marketing and emotionally driven nonprofit content," Hall said. "We are especially proud that the work honored this year spans so many different industries and communication styles."

About The Barber Shop Marketing:

,The Barber Shop Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. Known for its strategic excellence and creative techniques, The Barber Shop partners with industry-leading clients, including Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical, Bill Dickason Chevrolet, City of Richardson, CXE, Inc., Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, Microlife USA Inc., Town of Addison, Wade College, and WindowCraft Windows & Doors. The Barber Shop Marketing delivers a comprehensive suite of services including brand strategy, creative development, media planning and buying, digital marketing, social media management, public relations, and search engine optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone (214) 217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing

Contact:
Amy Hall
amy@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: The Barber Shop Marketing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/creative-that-connects-the-barber-shop-marketing-scores-major-wins-at-hermes-v-1169479

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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