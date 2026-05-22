London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Michael J. Thomas, founder of DARWIN Works Marketing, has launched the iwon podcast (It Wasn't Over Night), a long-form series focused on the reality of building software and technology companies beyond the polished success stories often seen online.





iwon Podcast

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The podcast explores what actually happens during the years it takes to build and scale a business. This is the stage where growth slows, pressure increases, and decisions carry more weight.

Alongside founders, the series also features the operators behind growing companies, including CFOs, product leaders, and sales specialists, to unpack what is really driving outcomes inside scaling businesses.

Recent conversations include:

A SaaS CFO explaining why many companies struggle between £1m and £5m ARR

A product expert breaking down why users fail to convert or stay

A sales leader sharing what actually closes deals versus what teams assume works

Founders building in real time, not reflecting after a successful exit

While much startup content focuses on rapid growth and success stories, iwon focuses on the period most founders experience but rarely discuss.

"This is about the part no one talks about," says Thomas. "The years where things are uncertain, progress is uneven, and decisions carry real weight."

Each guest is selected through a pre-interview process to ensure conversations are grounded in real experience rather than general advice.

The first episodes are now live on YouTube (@RealMJT) and available on major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Amazon and Spotify.

Episodes are released fortnightly, alongside short-form breakdowns from Thomas highlighting key takeaways for founders.

About Michael J. Thomas

Michael J. Thomas is the host of the iwon podcast and the founder of DARWIN Works, a marketing clarity consultancy working with SaaS and technology companies. Since 2011, he has worked closely with founder-led teams to improve messaging, conversion, and growth alignment, giving him direct exposure to the challenges explored in the iwon podcast.

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