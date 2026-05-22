Credissential Inc.: Credissential Announces Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Credissential Inc. ("Credissential" or the "Company") (CSE:WHIP), a vertically integrated AI software development company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $480,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees and/or issue finder's warrants to eligible finders in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Credissential

Credissential is an AI powered financial services software developer.

For more information about Credissential and other products from Credissential, visit www.credissential.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chief Executive Officer

Head Office

Telephone

Email Colin Frost

2004 Sherwood Drive Sherwood Park, AB T8A 0Z1

+1 (236) 513 4776

info@credissential.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, the payment of finder's fees and finder's warrants, and receipt of regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding market conditions and the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein. Readers are cautioned that such assumptions may not be appropriate and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Credissential Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/credissential-announces-private-placement-1169887