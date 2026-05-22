LinkDaddy LLC has launched tradecompliancerecords.com, a unified registry consolidating the Africa Digital Product Passport platform (digitalproductpassports.co.za) and the Certificate of Conformity vault (certificatesofconformity.co.za) into a single hash-verified records platform for global importers and exporters facing EU, US, and African trade compliance deadlines.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - LinkDaddy LLC has launched tradecompliancerecords.com as the unified platform for its regulatory documentation network, consolidating the previously announced Africa DPP Registry (digitalproductpassports.co.za) and the Certificate of Conformity Vault (certificatesofconformity.co.za) under a single registry, identity, and verification architecture.

Trade Compliance Records Consolidates DPP and CoC Registries on One Platform

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/298396_55a73a9af4608a1c_002full.jpg

The consolidation brings every record type the network supports - Digital Product Passports under EU Regulation 2024/1781 (ESPR), Certificates of Conformity under South Africa's Pre-Export Verification of Conformity programme established by Government Gazette No. 54374, Embedded Carbon Records under EU Regulation 2023/956 (CBAM), and additional regulatory record types - onto one platform with one identity verification, one customer dashboard, and one set of permanent verification URLs.

The legacy domains digitalproductpassports.co.za and certificatesofconformity.co.za now operate as topical reference sites within the network. Their content remains available. New record creation, payment, and customer management is consolidated at tradecompliancerecords.com.

Anthony James Peacock, Founder of LinkDaddy LLC, said the consolidation reflects a deliberate architectural decision. "We launched the individual registries to establish the regulatory documentation pattern in each jurisdiction. The consolidated platform is the logical next step. A company exporting to the EU and importing from China shouldn't manage two accounts, two payment systems, and two compliance trails. One identity, every record, one place."

The unified platform applies a single technical architecture across record types. Each record receives a SHA-256 cryptographic hash, a permanent public verification URL, and a JSON-LD structured data manifest. The verification URL resolves for the retention period required by the relevant regulation - five years for South African import records under section 101 of the Customs and Excise Act, fifteen years for Digital Product Passports under ESPR Article 10.

Pricing on the consolidated platform follows a flat, tiered structure: a one-time onboarding fee of $349 USD covering identity verification, and annual subscription tiers starting at $300 USD for single-regulation use, $900 for multi-regulation use up to three record types, and $2,400 for full multi-regulation coverage. Per-record creation above included allowances is $8 USD. The percentage-of-shipment-value fee structure used by the legacy registries during their initial launch period has been discontinued in favour of the flat structure.

The consolidated platform supports both export-side and import-side compliance from a single account. Export-side coverage includes Digital Product Passports for ESPR product categories, embedded carbon records for CBAM declarations, and battery records under EU Regulation 2023/1542. Import-side coverage includes Certificates of Conformity for the South African PVoC programme, food traceability records under US FSMA Section 204, and cosmetic safety records under US MoCRA.

The platform operates on Cloudflare Pages, Workers, D1, and R2 infrastructure. Document processing uses an in-browser hash architecture: the raw compliance document is hashed client-side via the SubtleCrypto Web API, and only the cryptographic proof and metadata are transmitted to platform storage. Document content does not transit platform servers unless the customer explicitly opts into hosted vault storage.

LinkDaddy LLC operates from Clearwater, Florida. The company's regulatory documentation network consists of tradecompliancerecords.com as the unified commercial platform and a set of topical reference sites covering individual regulations.

About LinkDaddy LLC

LinkDaddy LLC is a Florida-registered company headquartered in Clearwater, founded by Anthony James Peacock. The company builds documentation infrastructure for regulatory regimes that governments mandate but do not themselves host.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298396

Source: Plentisoft