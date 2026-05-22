Derbyshire, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - SCEND, the eCommerce fulfilment and third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has been awarded B Corp Certification by B Lab, placing it among a vanishingly small group of UK logistics operators independently verified against the standard.





SCEND becomes one of the few UK logistics providers to hold B Corp Certification

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/298405_75d7d98e14efaabc_002full.jpg

Of the approximately 3,500 UK 3PLs in the market, only a small handful are B Corps. SCEND's B Impact Assessment score of 93.7 sits comfortably above the 80-point threshold required for certification.

The certification covers governance, employee practices, environmental impact, and community engagement, requiring demonstrable outcomes rather than stated policies, and is subject to ongoing reassessment as businesses grow. It sits alongside SCEND's existing ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications adding another layer of external verification to an operational framework that was already being held to account.

"There's a version of growth that looks good on a spreadsheet and not much else," said Jack Crumpton, Co-Founder of SCEND.



"We didn't set out in 2017 to become a B Corp - we just made decisions we could defend to ourselves. B Corp is the external audit of whether we actually did. The fact that fulfilment as a sector is so under-represented in the certification tells you something about how far it has to go, and we'd rather be part of changing that than waiting for it to change."

One shift the certification process made tangible was how SCEND measures success. Revenue growth remained important, but it was no longer the only metric that mattered. Client satisfaction, employee wellbeing, and supplier due diligence became equally central - alongside the development of shared values that could be embedded across the business and felt at every level of it.

SCEND worked with B Corp specialists The Pollinators throughout the certification process. "Logistics has such an important role to play in shaping more responsible supply chains, and SCEND's curiosity about the certification translated into practical changes with real impact across the business. Their commitment to doing business with greater transparency, accountability and care really aligned with our own values," said a representative from the firm.

The sector isn't typically associated with this kind of accountability. For SCEND, the certification reflects a longer-term commitment to how the business is run, not simply a milestone to mark. What began as a regional operation has grown into a business with international reach, and the same principles that shaped it then are now being held to an internationally recognised standard.



B Corp Certification represents a point of accountability for what comes next: growth that holds itself to something.

About the company: SCEND is a UK-based specialist in eCommerce fulfilment and third-party logistics (3PL), empowering brands with seamless, reliable, and tailored post-purchase experiences. Backed by over 10 years of industry expertise, SCEND handles everything from storage and pick-and-pack operations to contract packing, B2B/retail preparation, and returns management; all under one roof. Known for its same-day dispatch cut-off at 9 PM and a cloud-based portal offering full visibility, SCEND ensures precision and speed for every order. The team delivers lightning-fast fulfilment while maintaining open communication, sustainability-minded practices, and a strong commitment to client success. Supported by strong credentials, such as ISO:9001, ISO:27001, and B Corp certification, SCEND combines operational excellence with values-driven leadership. Operating centrally in Derbyshire, the company serves over 40 brands and processes more than 500,000 products per month, shipping to more than 50 countries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298405

Source: Plentisoft