BAI Capital Announces First Close of New US$800 Million Fund, Continues to Back Asia Growth and Globalization Opportunities

BEIJING, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAI Capital today announced the first close of its latest USD fund, targeting US$800 million. The first close reached US$600 million in commitments. At a time when global capital allocation has become more disciplined and growth investing is refocusing on commercial validation and execution, the first close reflects institutional investors' recognition of BAI Capital's track record, deep roots in Asia's technology ecosystem, and global investment capabilities.

Founded in 2008, BAI Capital has built an 18-year track record, with 22 IPOs and 51 trade sale & secondary sale exits. Over the years, BAI has continued to evolve its investment approach and organizational capabilities in response to changing market conditions, while developing a more distinctive institutional positioning. The firm focuses not only on innovation itself, but also on how innovation can cross geographic boundaries and become a source of long-term value creation for global markets.

The new fund will build on BAI Capital's strengths in growth investing, with a focus on companies that have achieved commercial validation and show strong potential for cross-regional expansion. BAI will focus on three categories of opportunities: new growth platforms created by Chinese champion companies expanding overseas; globally oriented companies emerging from Asia's innovation ecosystem and scaling into multinational businesses; and international companies with globally leading innovation capabilities that can leverage the Chinese market to achieve scale. The fund will cover sectors including technology and AI, financial services, consumer and entertainment, and business services.

BAI Capital believes that the core of growth investing today is identifying high-quality companies that have already demonstrated technology strength, customer traction, and commercial viability. With sharper global judgment and higher-quality shareholder collaboration, BAI aims to help these companies translate growth potential into real expansion across broader markets.

Anna Long, Founder and Managing Partner of BAI Capital, said: "We are deeply grateful for the continued trust and strong support from both our existing and new investors. Today's investment environment places greater emphasis than ever on validation, delivery, and discipline. The core of BAI's new fund is not to chase early-stage concepts, but to support companies that have already demonstrated technology strength, customer traction, and commercial viability in highly competitive markets, and that possess the ability to expand across regions. We believe the technological capabilities, business models, and organizational efficiency forged in Asia, especially in China, are becoming an important source of global growth. BAI's role is to help these validated innovations enter larger markets and grow into companies with true global competitiveness."

BAI Capital has been deeply rooted in China's technology and industrial ecosystem, while continuously expanding its global perspective and cross-regional capabilities. Leveraging the partnership ecosystem it has built over the years, particularly its deep collaborations with global technology leaders and strategic industry partners, as well as Bertelsmann's global network and industrial resources, BAI has developed a platform advantage that combines local insight with global collaboration.

Bertelsmann is a media, services, and education company with more than 75,000 employees that operates in some 50 countries around the world. The company generated revenues of €19 billion in the 2025 financial year. BAI Capital traces its roots to Bertelsmann Asia Investments under Bertelsmann Group, and completed its first independent fundraising in 2021. Following its independence, BAI Capital has continued to leverage the Bertelsmann platform to provide value-added support to relevant portfolio companies.

Looking ahead, BAI Capital will continue to be rooted in Asia and connected to the world. With an open perspective and long-term patience, the firm will support the next generation of companies as they grow into truly global businesses.

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