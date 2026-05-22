Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate Expands Carbon Market Capabilities in Singapore

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Anew Climate today announced the expansion of its carbon market capabilities in Singapore, supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)'s Carbon Project Development Grant, marking a strategic step in the company's continued growth across global carbon markets.

The grant follows Anew's recent announcement of the opening of its Singapore office, further establishing the company's presence in the region.

The move comes as demand from corporate buyers continues to shift toward higher-integrity carbon credits, and as Singapore strengthens its role as a hub for international carbon markets.

From Singapore, Anew will focus on evaluating and developing carbon projects aligned with Singapore's Article 6 strategy, while helping connect global supply with growing demand across Asia.

"With demand for high-integrity carbon solutions continuing to grow, expanding our capabilities in Singapore is a natural next step for Anew," said Josh Strauss, President of Environmental Products at Anew Climate. "Singapore is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of global carbon markets, and this investment allows us to further support both project development and buyer engagement in the region."

"Anew Climate's expansion into Singapore reflects our growing attractiveness as a lighthouse for carbon services in Asia. We look forward to Anew bringing its deep expertise in originating and developing high-integrity carbon projects, anchoring capabilities here, and using Singapore as a base to scale credible climate solutions," said Lim Wey-Len, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

The Singapore office will act as a regional hub for Anew's carbon market work, spanning compliance frameworks, international carbon mechanisms, and cross-regional market development, while also supporting offtake opportunities for low-carbon fuels between North America and Asia.

Anew's expansion builds on its established presence in North America and Europe, where it originates, develops, and brings carbon projects to market across both nature-based and engineered solutions.

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With an expansive portfolio of low and negative carbon fuels, Anew Climate delivers tailored solutions that reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability goals across diverse market segments. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, Singapore and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

Contact:

Anew Climate

PR@anewclimate.com

SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/anew-climate-expands-carbon-market-capabilities-in-singapore-1168232