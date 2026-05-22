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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 05:58 Uhr
147 Leser
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Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd: VOOPOO's ARGUS G4 & ARGUS G4 mini: One Cartridge, Triple Vibes

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Different e-liquids perform best at different resistances - salts love higher ohms, freebase shines lower. But swapping pods every time you change flavor is a chore. And stockpiling cartridges just for variety? That's old thinking.

Meet the ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge - the industry's first cartridge with adjustable resistance. One cartridge, multiple resistances. The ARGUS G4 and G4 mini are the first devices to unleash its potential. Built on the ARGUS family DNA, they deliver a brand-new draw experience and groundbreaking user interaction.

VOOPOO's ARGUS G4 & ARGUS G4 mini: One Cartridge, Triple Vibes

One Cartridge, Limitless Versatility

ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge features multi-core electrode technology. ARGUS G4 supports easy switching among 0.4O, 0.7O, and 1.0O with a maximum output of 35W, while ARGUS G4 mini offers 0.7O and 1.0O options up to 30W. Additionally, the cartridge integrates VOOPOO's exclusive iCOSM CODE 2.0. Importantly, the ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge is not only compatible with the new ARGUS G4 and G4 mini, but also works with all previous products in the ARGUS series. Users who are still using earlier generations of ARGUS devices are also encouraged to give this cartridge a try.

Power Up, Adjust Freely.

Both models feature significant battery upgrades over previous generations, each powered by a 1650mAh high-density battery. ARGUS G4 supports 5V/2A fast charging-45 minutes of charging powers up to 5 days of use-while ARGUS G4 mini supports 5V/1.5A fast charging. Meanwhile, G4 boasts a 0.85" HD display for rich information and interaction, while G4 mini uses an intuitive light strip to indicate battery level. Best of all, both devices support stepless airflow adjustment, allowing you to dial in the perfect draw in one seamless operation.

Striking Design, Solid Build

Beyond pioneering features and leading performance, both products shine with a new Minimal-Tech Style. ARGUS G4 mini, weighing just 65g, is lighter and more vibrant for a refreshing hit. Both feature a full metal body and are available in eight striking colors.

No swapping. Just switch the resistance and go. ARGUS G4 and ARGUS G4 mini handle all with one cartridge. Experience the new ARGUS series today!

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd
Contact Person: Victor Liu
Email: victor@voopootech.com
Telephone: 18501548754
Website: www.voopoo.com
City: Shenzhen

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ba4b41a-d627-4eaa-9ac1-3cec008596bc


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.