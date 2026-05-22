VARON Highlights Respiratory Wellness and Active Aging Ahead of Pentecost in Germany

LONDON and BERLIN, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As VARON highlights the importance of respiratory wellness during Germany's upcoming Pentecost holiday, healthcare advocates are encouraging older adults and individuals with breathing conditions to prioritize mobility, safe travel, and oxygen health during the busy Pfingsten season.

Pentecost, observed on May 24 in Germany, is a traditional time for family gatherings, church events, and regional travel. As more seniors participate in outdoor activities and holiday trips, healthcare professionals continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining stable oxygen levels for those living with COPD, chronic respiratory illness, or age-related lung function decline.

During high-activity holiday periods, respiratory support becomes especially important for maintaining independence and quality of life. Experts note that access to reliable oxygen therapy can help seniors remain active, socially engaged, and confident while traveling or spending extended time outdoors.

Growing awareness of respiratory health has also increased interest in compact oxygen support solutions. Devices such as a portable oxygen concentrator or mobile oxygen concentrator are increasingly used by individuals seeking greater flexibility during travel and daily routines.

VARON, a global provider of respiratory care solutions, noted growing interest in quieter and more travel-friendly oxygen support devices across Europe ahead of the Pentecost travel season. The company's VP-8G portable oxygen concentrator model reflects broader industry trends toward compact healthcare technology that supports mobility without disrupting everyday life.

The VARON VP-8G oxygen concentrator features pulse flow technology with eight adjustable settings, 93% ± 3% oxygen purity, and a lightweight 1.98 kg design suited for travel and extended use. Its quiet operation and replaceable battery system also address the growing preference for practical, easy-to-maintain respiratory support equipment among active seniors.

Health experts recommend that older adults planning Pentecost travel consult healthcare professionals beforehand, stay hydrated during outdoor activities, and ensure they have access to appropriate respiratory support when needed.

As Germany enters one of its most celebrated spring holidays, awareness surrounding respiratory wellness and healthy aging continues to grow alongside demand for flexible healthcare solutions that help seniors stay active, connected, and confident during seasonal traditions.

For more information, visit the official VARON website to explore its full range of oxygen solutions.

Media Contact

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: support@varoninc.de

Website: https://varoninc.de/

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