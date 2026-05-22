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WKN: A0M32L | ISIN: CNE000000R36 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
22.05.2026 07:48 Uhr
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Changan Group: Changan and Kawa achieve a significant milestone with a US$950 million investment and the launch of technologically innovative flexible fuel technology

CHONGQING, China, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changan Automobile and Kawa Group recently unveiled a highly automated production line in Annapolis, New Mexico, and launched the first Changan Uni-T manufactured in Brazil. The two companies celebrated this significant milestone in the presence of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Chinese Ambassador to Brazil, Zhou Qingqiao, highlighting Changan's expanding presence in the manufacturing sector and its growing capabilities in producing high-tech vehicles.

This achievement underscores Changan's long-term plan to the global market, underpinned by continued investment in production capacity, technological upgrades, and advanced manufacturing processes. This step marks the beginning of a $950 million investment cycle spanning 2026-2028, complementing the $570 million invested between 2023 and 2025, bringing the total investment to $1.52 billion and achieving an annual production capacity of 90,000 units. This project highly aligns with Changan's global expansion strategy, "Phase Ocean Plan," aimed at strengthening global manufacturing and accelerating growth in key markets, including the Middle East.

A qualitative leap in local engineering

The Uni-T is the result of three years of collaboration between more than 200 Chinese and Brazilian engineers. It features Changan's advanced 1.5-liter Blue Core Flex turbocharged engine with direct fuel injection technology, which was fine-tuned by Kawa's specialized team to ensure the highest levels of operational efficiency with any ethanol-gasoline blend.

The SUV underwent rigorous testing covering over 200,000 kilometers in diverse Brazilian climates to ensure its durability, efficiency, and outstanding performance. Combining global engineering expertise with local innovations and a connected cockpit, the vehicle delivers a driving experience tailored specifically for Brazilian drivers.

Supporting global growth

The Changan Uni-T serves as a platform for these advanced engines. Investment focuses on adopting automated technologies in assembly lines and enhancing the capabilities of a specialized workforce, contributing to the development of Changan's international manufacturing network.

Following this pioneering achievement, Changan aims to leverage its extensive engine expertise to launch hybrid and electric models, further strengthening local supply chains and R&D capabilities. The company also plans to open more than 60 dealerships by 2026, continuing its global expansion and advancing smart and sustainable mobility solutions worldwide, including in the Middle East and Africa region.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changan-and-kawa-achieve-a-significant-milestone-with-a-us950-million-investment-and-the-launch-of-technologically-innovative-flexible-fuel-technology-302779871.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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