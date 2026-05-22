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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:07
19,400 Euro
+0,52 % +0,100
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,00020,60009:02
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Refiling of Bilboes Gold Project Feasibility Study National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report

(NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / On November 24, 2025, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") filed the "Bilboes Gold Project Technical Report Summary" with effective date October 31, 2025 prepared by DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd ("DRA") on EDGAR as an exhibit to a Form 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer (the "Feasibility Study").

In accordance with Canadian securities regulations, the Company then filed on January 6, 2026 the "Bilboes Gold Project Feasibility Study National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" with effective date October 31, 2025 prepared by DRA on SEDAR+ (the "Canadian Report ").

Staff at the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") have reviewed the Canadian Report and identified that some of the authors listed by DRA as qualified persons in the report did not meet the definition of a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. DRA has therefore updated the Canadian Report by replacing those authors with individuals that meet the definition of a qualified person, and the updated Canadian Report, which is entitled "Bilboes Gold Project Matabeleland Zimbabwe National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report", was filed on SEDAR+ yesterday.

Under US mining disclosure rules, DRA is able to act as the sole qualified person and therefore the Feasibility Study is unchanged. For the avoidance of doubt, there is no effect on the Bilboes Gold Project and the aforementioned change is solely to comply with Canadian mining disclosure rules.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie


Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Kent


Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-refiling-of-bilboes-gold-project-feasibility-stu-1169369

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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