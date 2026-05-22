Mercom reports that the so-called "open-access" solar installations were up 170% year-over-year from 1 GW added in Q1 2025. As of March 2026, cumulative installed solar open access capacity stood at 32.9 GW. India India installed 2.7 GW of "open-access" solar capacity in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, marking 59% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth from 1.7 GW in Q4 2025 and the second-highest quarterly additions on record. Installations also rose 170% year-over-year (YoY) compared to 1 GW in Q1 2025, according to Mercom India's newly released report, Q1 2026 India Solar Open Access Market. *]:pointer-events-auto ...

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