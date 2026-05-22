Australia's New South Wales is rolling out two of the biggest renewable energy tenders in the state's history, seeking 2.5 GW of new generation capacity in addition to 12.5 GWh of long-duration energy storage. Australia The New South Wales (NSW) government has launched the latest of its planned tenders seeking new solar and wind generation and energy storage projects as it prepares for the exit of coal and the shift to a renewables-dominated grid. AusEnergy Services Limited (ASL, formerly AEMO Services), serving as the NSW Consumer Trustee, has opened registrations for tenders 8 and 9 under ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...