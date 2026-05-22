The Plug and Play Solar Act, which passed on a 35-1 vote, would allow portable solar generation devices with up to 1,200 W of output to connect to a building through a standard outlet. The bill now moves to the state Assembly, which has until August 31 to pass it during the current session. USA The California Senate has passed SB 868, also known as "The Plug And Play Solar Act." The bill establishes a definition of and rules for "portable solar generation device(s)," which generate power from solar panels connected to a home's writing using a standard 120 V outlet, via a small inverter with up ...

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