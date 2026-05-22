Employee-led recognition places Boomi among the UK's top medium-sized employers, with a flight risk of just 3% against a technology sector average of 42%

Boomi achieves an average employee happiness score of 86%, rated Excellent across all six dimensions of WorkL's workplace framework

Flight risk of just 3%, compared to a technology sector average of 42%, reflecting exceptional levels of employee loyalty

Rated Excellent for Diversity and Inclusion and Confidence in Management

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, has today been named one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026 in the Medium Organisation category. The prestigious annual list, produced by The Sunday Times in partnership with global workplace analytics company WorkL, recognises the UK's finest employers based entirely on direct employee feedback, making it one of the most credible and transparent employer benchmarks in the country.

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Boomi Named One of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026

Boomi's results speak to a workplace culture that goes well beyond industry norms. The company achieved an average employee happiness score of 86%, rated Excellent, with consistent scores across all six dimensions of WorkL's framework. Most strikingly, Boomi's flight risk, the proportion of employees who may be considering leaving, stood at just 3%, against a technology sector average of 42%. At the individual level, 92% of Boomi employees said they have a good relationship with their manager and that they are treated with respect.

Francesca Molinari, Chief People Officer at Boomi, said: "This recognition belongs to every person at Boomi. A flight risk of 3% and a happiness score of 86% are not numbers that come from policies on paper, they come from a culture that people genuinely believe in and choose to stay part of. Being named one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work is a testament to the culture we have built together."

A Culture That Speaks for Itself

Guided by its values, 'Be Bold, Be You, Be Boomi', the company's people-first philosophy is embedded in how it operates day to day, encouraging every employee to bring their full, authentic self to work. That commitment is reflected in Boomi's flexible and hybrid approach to work, investment in employee health and wellbeing, active Employee Resource Groups and shared-interest communities creating an environment where employees have opportunities to take on new challenges and grow their careers.

Boomi scored above 84% in every category assessed, and was rated Excellent for both Diversity and Inclusion and Confidence in Management, with employee confidence in leadership running ahead of both the technology sector and global benchmarks.

Molinari continued: "We are incredibly proud of this recognition and remain deeply committed to ensuring Boomi continues to be an inclusive, supportive and innovative place to work where every individual feels empowered to thrive and do the best work of their career. We will keep listening and keep investing in our people."

About The Sunday Times Best Places to Work

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards, powered by WorkL, are based on in-depth employee engagement surveys developed by behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, and business leaders. Participating organisations are assessed across WorkL's six-step engagement framework: Reward and Recognition, Instilling Pride, Information Sharing, Empowerment, Wellbeing, and Job Satisfaction. Only organisations that meet strict engagement thresholds across these dimensions receive recognition. Organisations are categorised by size: Small (10-49 employees), Medium (50-249), Big (250-1,999), and Very Big (2,000+), ensuring fair comparison across the UK employer landscape.

About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.

© 2026 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

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Media Contact



Elliot Harrison

Boomi Global Communications

elliot.harrison@boomi.com