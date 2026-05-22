A vehicle controlled by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) ("DigitalBridge") and Aberdeen Investments has acquired Equans' asset-based e-mobility activities in the Netherlands. The business specialises in delivering reliable, scalable, and sustainable e-mobility infrastructure.

As part of the transaction, the business will be transferred to an entity controlled by DigitalBridge and Aberdeen Investments and will operate under the new name Velian. The new brand reflects its ambition to make sustainable, hassle-free charging more broadly accessible.

The carve-out establishes a more focused organisation and unlocks new opportunities for growth and investment. DigitalBridge and Aberdeen Investments bring deep infrastructure expertise and a long-term commitment to sustainable value creation, building on Velian's strong capabilities, experienced team, and established client relationships.

Customers will continue to benefit from the same points of contact and high-quality service, underpinned by Velian's core values of being reliable, connected, and progressive. The current management team will remain in place, supported by Aberdeen Investments and DigitalBridge to deliver on the company's growth ambitions.

As an independent company, Velian will be well positioned to:

operate one of the most reliable and user-friendly charging networks in the Netherlands;

strengthen its position as a market leader in public charging; and

expand its presence in real estate and logistics charging (RE&L).

Ralph van Moorsel, Chief Executive Officer of Velian, said:

"I am excited about the future with the support of two leading global investment partners. I would like to thank Equans, our customers, and all colleagues for the journey so far. As an independent company, Velian is well positioned to expand further and accelerate growth in the energy transition. Demand for reliable, scalable e-mobility solutions continues to grow, and we are ready to play a leading role in meeting that need."

Christian Velasco, Managing Director, on behalf of DigitalBridge, said:

"Transport decarbonisation is one of the defining infrastructure investment themes of this decade, and Velian sits at the heart of it. This transaction signals our conviction that scaled charging platforms will be among the most resilient and impactful infrastructure assets of the energy transition. We are proud to partner with Aberdeen Investments and the Velian team to build a platform that is as commercially compelling as it is essential to Europe's clean mobility future."

Ivan Wong, Partner, Concession Infrastructure, on behalf of Aberdeen Investments: "Velian represents a compelling opportunity, critical to the energy transition, and reflects our strategy of investing in high-quality infrastructure platforms with resilient, long-term growth potential and strong sustainability credentials. We are excited to support the company and its management team in executing its strategy and delivering sustainable, long-term growth."

About Velian

Velian develops reliable and scalable charging solutions for governments, real estate, and logistics partners, making sustainable charging accessible to all. With experience across public and private networks, the company designs, finances, builds, and operates end-to-end charging infrastructure. By combining technical expertise with strong partnerships, Velian delivers dependable, user-friendly solutions built for the future of e-mobility.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments is a specialist asset manager that focuses on areas where we have both strength and scale across public and private markets, including credit, specialist equities and real assets. Our teams collaborate across regions, asset classes and specialisms, connecting diverse perspectives and working with clients to identify investment opportunities that suit their needs. As at 31 March 2026, Aberdeen Investments manages c. £383.3bn on behalf of clients, including insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, independent wealth managers, pension funds, platforms, banks and family offices.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of more than 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, DigitalBridge manages infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products. This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference those detailed in DigitalBridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect DigitalBridge's and Aberdeen Investments' good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DigitalBridge and Aberdeen Investments caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Neither DigitalBridge nor Aberdeen Investments are under any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and neither DigitalBridge nor Aberdeen Investments intend to do so.

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Media inquiries

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Velian@teneo.com