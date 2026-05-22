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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 08:11 Uhr
188 Leser
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Slovenian Tourist Board: Slovenia to Host the 2026 UEC Road European Championships This October

The largest cycling event in Slovenian history will bring 800 riders from 50+ countries to the roads of Slovenia - including Slovenian cycling stars Tadej Pogacar and Primož Roglic

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With fewer than 140 days to go, Slovenia is gearing up to stage the 2026 UEC Road European Championships - the most significant cycling event ever held in the country. From 2 to 7 October 2026, 800 female and male cyclists from more than 50 countries will compete in 14 races.

Over five days, the Championships will host junior and elite road races and time trials. The European titles will be decided on routes from Ljubljana through Šencur, Medvode, Kranj, Preddvor, Škofja Loka, Vodice, Komenda, Mengeš, Domžale, Kamnik and Cerklje na Gorenjskem.

The 2026 UEC Road European Championships will carry special meaning for Slovenian fans, who will be able to watch the best Slovenian riders compete on home roads in the national team jersey, including Tadej Pogacar, Primož Roglic, and Urška Žigart.

Through the five competition days, organisers expect around 300,000 spectators along the routes and more than 16.5 million viewers following the Championships on television and digital channels.

"A Golden Age of Cycling"

Enrico Della Casa, President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme, underscored why Slovenia was the right choice: "The European Championships will take place in a country that is experiencing a true golden age of cycling. The exceptional results achieved in recent years and the development of new generations confirm the strength and vision of a system capable of developing both top-level athletes and young talents. We are convinced that the Championships will deliver races of the highest technical standard and outstanding sporting moments."

Tourism and Promotion

The Slovenian Tourist Board is backing the event with targeted communications. A dedicated landing page - offering comprehensive travel and tourist information for fans and visitors - is now live at a special landing page.

About the Slovenian Tourist Board

The Slovenian Tourist Board is the national tourism organisation responsible for promoting Slovenia as a destination in international markets. For more information, visit https://www.slovenia.info/en/press-centre/press-releases/38071-slovenia-to-become-the-european-stage-for-road-cycling-in-october

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c66586c-036d-497b-b5a1-1382ab8b86b7



press@slovenia.info

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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