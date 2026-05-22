According to Montel, energy consumers in Europe are seeking to hedge against price volatility and supply shocks amid rising geopolitical tensions. The report said the hedging value is highest in short-term PPAs.The Iran-related conflict is driving price volatility and supply concerns in European energy markets and, according to Montel analysis, increasing interest in short-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). In periods of uncertainty, the hedging value of such contracts is considered highest, as price signals respond more quickly to geopolitical developments. Montel's PPA Deal Tracker, which ...

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