The scheme targets projects of 0.7 MW and above, with a 935 MW indicative storage need, and is part of broader reforms to streamline investment while strengthening state-led planning of the electricity sector. Mexico Mexico's Secretariat of Energy (SENER) has published in the country's Official Gazette a call for strategic electricity generation and storage projects, aimed at prioritizing permitting, interconnection studies, and connection contracts for projects aligned with national grid planning. The scheme targets renewable generation projects of 0.7 MW and above, as well as standalone energy ...

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