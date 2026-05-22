The measure aims to reduce grid connection delays and ease congestion in the National Interconnected System (SIN) amid rising electricity demand. Latam Colombia's Mining-Energy Planning Unit (UPME) has issued Resolution 000358 of 2026, establishing procedures for allocating transmission capacity to generation projects with system obligations or completed environmental licensing. The measure aims to cut evaluation times and accelerate the integration of new capacity into the National Interconnected System (SIN), amid expected demand growth in 2029 and 2030. The resolution builds on CREG Resolution ...

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