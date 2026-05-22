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PR Newswire
22.05.2026 09:18 Uhr
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China Daily: Foreigners booming in Hainan livestream market

HAIKOU, China, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

The afternoon sun slants through the tinted glass walls of a livestreaming base in Chengmai county, Hainan province, casting a golden light on the busy venue.

Behind one soundproof door, a young woman from Morocco adjusts a ring light; behind another, a Ghanaian man flashes a wide smile at his camera. In less than a minute, they will begin speaking to thousands of shoppers thousands of miles away - in places like New York, Casablanca, Lagos and Jakarta.

After the island-wide special customs operations came into effect in December at the Hainan Free Trade Port, a different kind of tide is rolling in - not of tourists, but of foreign faces speaking into phones, selling "Made in China" to the world.

"What makes me come to Hainan? It's growing. It's a good opportunity. I feel like I'm going to grow together with this island," said Imane, a 25-year-old from Morocco, taking a short break from her setup.

"Before, it was so difficult because people didn't trust Chinese products," she said. "But when we start explaining - the story of how it comes, we talk about the quality, how it's going to help your daily life - then they start understanding."

"It's the trust. But once you show them the story behind the product - how it's made, who makes it and what problem it solves - they become your loyal customers."

That trust-building is exactly why Hainan's cross-border e-commerce players are doubling down on foreign hosts. Xu Jie, co-founder of Hainan Chuangchen Overseas Enterprise Services, runs a livestreaming base in Chengmai that now employs hosts from nine countries - Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Congo and beyond.

The Hainan Free Trade Port has rolled out a suite of measures that directly benefit cross-border e-commerce. For foreign talents, the process has been streamlined. Hainan now offers a joint work permit and residence permit application that takes just three working days - a reduction of more than 70 percent compared with traditional procedures. Work permits, once issued for three or six months, are now routinely valid for a year.

Even more attractive are the cost advantages brought by the customs policies. Xu calculated that with individual income tax capped at 15 percent for high-end talents - and corporate income tax at 15 percent for encouraged industries - the total operating costs are 15 to 20 percent lower than in the Chinese mainland.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984043/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foreigners-booming-in-hainan-livestream-market-302779942.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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