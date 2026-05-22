Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 22-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 22/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Structured Notes (Reverse) linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 17/05/2032; fully paid; Debt and debt-like XS3267320367 -- (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.772% Callable Green Transition Notes due 22/05/2036; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS3386748563 -- notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 22/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295329505 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 24/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295291184 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 24/05/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3328012524 -- denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 23/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3327796309 -- denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Emirate of Abu Dhabi 4.750% Notes due 22/09/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3389236434 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.750% Notes due 22/09/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US29135LBA70 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 428267 EQS News ID: 2331776 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)